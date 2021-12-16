‘NCIS’ Actor Arrested in Connection to Deaths of 2 Women

Three men were arrested Wednesday in connection with the November deaths of Christy Giles and Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, Los Angeles police said Thursday. One of the men, Brandt Osborn of Staten Island, was arrested on the set of NCIS: Los Angeles. The other two men arrested are Michael Ansbach and David Pearce. Ansbach is a cameraman whose credits include Vanderpump Rules and Wicked Tuna.

Pearce, 37, was charged with manslaughter, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said, reports The New York Post. Ansbach, 47, and Osborn, 42, were charged with accessory to manslaughter. “It is believed that both women were given drugs and overdosed,” the Los Angeles Police Department said. “Based on the investigation, the LAPD is concerned that there could be other victims in our community who could have been drugged by one or more of these men,” police said.

Giles, 24, was an Instagram model. She was found dead outside a Los Angeles area hospital after attending a warehouse party with friends in Los Angeles last month. Cabrales-Arzola, a 26-year-old interior designer, was found at another Los Angeles hospital. She was found alive, but she was taken off life support weeks later, reports the Daily Beast.

Osborn was booked Wednesday for a felony and is being held on $100,000 bail. The other two men were also booked on Wednesday. No further details about the allegations have been released. However, actors Alexandra Creteau and David Murrietta Jr. told the Post that Osborn told them about partying with women and dumping their bodies in November.

“‘I have had the craziest weekend of my life,’” Murrietta recalled Osborn telling them during a commercial shoot. “He told me how they’d partied, two girls came back to their place, and the girls had a bunch of drugs.” Osborn allegedly told Murietta he went to get a COVID-19 test at his apartment. When he returned, Osborn’s roommate told him Giles was dead, Murietta told the Post.

“He checked her pulse, freaked out, decided not to call 911, and they decided what to do with the body,” Murrietta told the Post. “Then they didn’t know what to do, they didn’t want to call 911 and get in trouble, so they decided to drive and drop her body at Culver City hospital. “He was like, ‘We dropped the first girl off, we came back to our place,’ then he checked the second girl’s pulse and it was very faint, so they tried to decide what to do with the second girl. Got her in the car and decided to drop her off at a second hospital so they didn’t get caught.”

Giles’ husband, Jan Cilliers, told the Daily Beast he was “happy” the arrests were made, but he understands this is just the beginning of the case. “We are also looking for more victims to come forward that may previously have been harmed or affected by these men,” Cilliers said. Cilliers also told the Post his wife and her friend met the men at the party and went back to Pearce’s apartment. “We would like anyone with any more information about them to come forward to the LAPD as soon as possible,” he told the Post.

The LAPD said the suspects drove a black Toyota Prius with no license plates when dumping the bodies. They will present the case to the Los Angeles District Attorney on Friday. “This is an active and ongoing investigation,” police said.

Osborn has three acting credits to his name, including a 2014 episode of Nurse Jackie. He also worked in the sound department for the 2012 short film Ruse. He claims to have been a bartender at Hotel Americano for 15 years on his LinkedIn page. Pearce is also reportedly an aspiring actor, while Ansbach is a cinematographer who has worked in Hollywood since the 1990s.