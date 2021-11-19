Christy Giles, a Los Angeles area model growing in popularity on Instagram, has died after a night out with friend and designer Marcela Cabrales-Arzola. On Saturday, the 24-year-old model and Cabrales-Arzola were dropped off at separate hospitals by a trio of “masked men” caught on video. According to PEOPLE, Giles’ place of death is noted as the hospital, where she was discovered lifeless outside, while her friend stays on life support.

Giles’ autopsy has been completed, but details behind her cause of death are scarce. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner told PEOPLE that the model’s “cause and manner are deferred as is done for many of our cases that are pending additional information and/or testing.”

The model’s husband, Jan Cilliers, spoke with ABC7 and revealed her iCloud messages on her phone showed a message at 5:30 a.m. to Cabrales-Arzola, but no checks or further messages after that happened. Cilliers was not in town during the time of the model’s death or connected to the trio of alleged abductors captured on video. “Detectives are investigating the incident as an undetermined death and it is an ongoing investigation,” the LAPD said in a statement.

Despite LAPD investigators feeling Giles may have passed from an overdose, her husband believes the incident is far more nefarious. A GoFundMe created by Cilliers and Carly Amos share their alleged take on the night in question. “On Saturday November 13th Christy & her friend Hilda were allegedly drugged.Twelve hours later three men in an all black, masked in bandanas; withlicense plates removed, dropped Christy off on the sidewalk of a hospital. Christy was already lifeless and pronounced dead at the scene. Two hours later the same vehicle with two masked men dropped her friend, Hilda off at a different hospital. Hilda is currently in critical condition and fighting for her life,” The GoFundMe description reads. “This story is by no means unique. Since Saturday we’ve all received a number of messages from other females who have eerily similar stories, except the only difference between them & Christy and Hilda, is they survived.”

The GoFundMe continues to lay out that the funds and donations will go to “private investigators, funeral and memorial costs” in an effort to “bring justice” to the victims and other females who have dealt with similar situations. The fundraiser has currently reached $98,000 of its $100k goal with 914 donations as of Thursday.

Giles had just celebrated her 24th birthday less than ten days before her passing. Cilliers penned a touching tribute to his late partner on Instagram. “I can’t believe you’re gone. Taken from us. From me. How can this world be so cruel. How can people be so evil,” he wrote. “You were the light of my sky. Guiding stars of my journey. The twinkle in my eye. The tongue in my ear. The moments we shared will forever be burned into my mind. But that’s not enough. I want more memories with you. I would do anything to make more memories with you. My heart is shattered.”