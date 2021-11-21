Model Christy Giles’ death has become a shocking cautionary tale and a tragic loss with many questions floating around it. Giles was pronounced dead at Southern California Hospital in Culver City on Nov. 13, the location where several masked men allegedly dumped the 24-year-old after a night out with friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola.

Cabrales-Arzola was dropped two hours after Giles at another hospital, with police treating both incidents as “foul play” and investigating as an “undetermined death” until more testing and investigation is complete.

Giles’ husband, Jan Cilliers, has been speaking out and raising awareness for the situation on social media, including creating a GoFundMe to hire private investigators. The initial autopsy by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner ended with a deferral “pending additional investigation.” LAPD has indicated that early indications label her death as an overdose, but official toxicology reports take up to eight weeks to complete. Still, her place of death was listed as the hospital, with Nov. 13 as the official date.

The GoFundMe page created by Cilliers outlines some chilling details from the night of her passing. The feeling is that both Giles and Cabrales-Arzola were allegedly drugged and 12 hours later dumped by “three me in all black, masked in bandanas; license plates removed” dropped Giles onto the sidewalk at the hospital. The same happened to Cabrales-Arzola later with two men involved.

None of these details were confirmed by police, but the puzzle pieces continue to come together for those involved. Giles’ mother, Dusty Leslie Giles, told The Independent that Cilliers was out of town in San Francisco but was able to track the model’s whereabouts using her old phone that she had left home.

“My son-in-law has the mirror images of her text messages. My daughter got a brand new phone, and her old phone was still active and at home, it’s backed up to iCloud, so you can see the text messages,” Giles’ mother told the outlet. “She also has alerts on received text messages, so you can see when she has read a text.”

Giles’ final text was sent at 5:48 a.m. on Nov. 13 to Cabrales-Arzola, with some chilling details now made public. “My daughter texted Hilda’let’s get out of here’ with a big wide eyed emoji-like I am scared, we need to leave. Hilda agreed and said ‘I’m getting an Uber,” she said. “We know that Hilda did order an Uber, we know that approximately 5-10 minutes later an Uber arrived. The Uber waited. The Uber left.”

Cabrales-Arzola remains on life support at the hospital she was discovered, her toxicology report did return due to still being alive. It is a potential window into what happened that night. “When hers came back it contained a trace amount of amphetamine and a trace amount of cocaine. When more results came in it showed she had heroin in her system,” Giles’ mother told The Independent. “For my daughter, we are waiting for an autopsy to be done. Everything at this point is hypothetical, with the assumption that what they found in Hilda’s toxicology report is going to match my daughter’s. We don’t know.”

As it stands, the situation is quite murky, definitely tragic and heavily creepy. The GoFundMe page notes that many women had reached out with similar stories. “Since Saturday we’ve all received a number of messages from other females who have eerily similar stories, except the only difference between them & Christy and Hilda, is they survived,” the page reads. The fundraiser has passed its $100,000 goal and currently sits at $127,686.