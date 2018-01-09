National Championship: Here Are the Incredibly Expensive Prices of Food

The prices for food at the College Football Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Monday are much higher than usual.

Food prices in the suites tonight for the title game. Each order is expected to feed at least 12 people (via @SuiteHop) pic.twitter.com/Bw10iyqOYj — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 9, 2018

ESPN’s Darren Rovell tweeted the prices for food orders for the suites at the stadium. An order of chicken tenders with dipping sauce for at least 12 people costs $142. Buffalo wings with blue cheese is a little cheaper at $140 per order. A plate of desserts with cookies and brownies will set your party back $158.

Rovell tweeted that these prices are “among the more reasonably priced suite food.”

If you paid $90,000 for the suite, I’m thinking it’s not an issue. And they know that. This is actually among the more reasonably priced suite food. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 9, 2018

Another Twitter user noted that this is “normal pricing” for food in the suites for other events.

Company I work for has a suite for Falcons for 22 people—had option to purchase suite for this game. Cost just under 75K. The food prices you displayed are same as normal pricing. — Kayne Gibson (@Kayne_Gibson) January 9, 2018

Mercedes-Benz Stadium features concessions for each of the three concourses, and advertises “fan-first pricing.” The pack feeds four people for $28 and includes a choice of non-alcoholic drinks, bottled water, hot dogs, pretzels, popcorn, nachos, pizza, waffle fries and beer.

The stadium has three different kinds of suites available for companies and large parties — owner’s suites, loge suites and luxury suites. The luxury suites have enough room for 18 to 22 guests, and comes with “extensive catering and beverage options.”

Again, if you’re not in these suites, you have cheaper options. The concessions at the 100 level include Chick-fil-a, Papa John’s and plenty of bar-b-q spots.

Photo credit: Christian Petersen / Getty Images