Trending

National Championship: Here Are the Incredibly Expensive Prices of Food

The prices for food at the College Football Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Monday are much […]

By

The prices for food at the College Football Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Monday are much higher than usual.

ESPN’s Darren Rovell tweeted the prices for food orders for the suites at the stadium. An order of chicken tenders with dipping sauce for at least 12 people costs $142. Buffalo wings with blue cheese is a little cheaper at $140 per order. A plate of desserts with cookies and brownies will set your party back $158.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Rovell tweeted that these prices are “among the more reasonably priced suite food.”

Another Twitter user noted that this is “normal pricing” for food in the suites for other events.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium features concessions for each of the three concourses, and advertises “fan-first pricing.” The pack feeds four people for $28 and includes a choice of non-alcoholic drinks, bottled water, hot dogs, pretzels, popcorn, nachos, pizza, waffle fries and beer.

The stadium has three different kinds of suites available for companies and large parties — owner’s suites, loge suites and luxury suites. The luxury suites have enough room for 18 to 22 guests, and comes with “extensive catering and beverage options.”

Again, if you’re not in these suites, you have cheaper options. The concessions at the 100 level include Chick-fil-a, Papa John’s and plenty of bar-b-q spots.

Photo credit: Christian Petersen / Getty Images

Tagged:
,

Related Posts