NASA Debunks Infamous UFO Video

NASA did not have a lot of concrete answers in its recent report on UAP and UFOs, but it did claim to be able to debunk one infamous video. The clip is commonly referred to as "the GOFAST event," and it shows a UAP (unidentified anomalous phenomena) witnessed by a U.S. Navy fighter pilot in January of 2015. While the object seemed to defy the laws of physics in the video, NASA's investigation found that it was "most likely" just a terrestrial object "drifting with the wind."

The GOFAST video is one of the most infamous videos released by the Pentagon in 2017. It was recorded with fighter jet instruments and looks like a white object racing over the surface of the ocean at enormous speed. It was one of the most sensational clips at the time, with some analysts estimating that it was traveling at 115 miles per hour, and maneuvering in ways that an aircraft wouldn't be able to. However, NASA's report claimed that it was likely going at just 40 miles per hour.

The NASA report touched on this subject briefly as it focused on the scientific and cultural studies of UAP. While this particular refutation was disappointing to some UFO enthusiasts, the report itself did not deny that UAP exists. In fact, it called for a more robust system of reporting so that these kinds of objects can be studies more closely. To do that, NASA is hoping to combat the stigma around even talking about UAP in the scientific community.

As for the GOFAST event, however, NASA may still have a debate on its hands. According to a report by The Daily Mail, readers pointed out a flaw in NASA's analysis of the GOFAST video and how they interpreted the data gathered by the pilot. NASA reportedly acknowledged that it had failed to account for "wind drift" in this particular instance.

The agency did not draw any major conclusions about UAP, but openly admitted that "alien technology operating in Earth's atomsphere" is "at least plausible." The agency wants to create a system for civilians to report UAP as well as military personnel. They also want to see this data collated in a way that researchers will have access to it all in one place, making the job of understanding UAP much easier. This idea already has the support of many Americans and lawmakers.