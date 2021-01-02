Nancy Pelosi's House Vandalized with Pig's Head, Fake Blood

✖

The home belonging to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been vandalized to start the new year. The images shared online show the home's garage covered with a black spray paint message, while the driveway was covered in what looks like fake blood and a pig's head.

According to TMZ, the San Francisco home was vandalized overnight to mark the new year with a powerful message from the vandal or vandals. The statement calls out the current debate over $2,000 stimulus payments, crossing it out to highlight how the proposal died immediately in the Senate. After that, the words "cancel rent" and "we want everything" fill the garage door alongside an "anarchy" symbol.

BREAKING: Speaker Pelosi’s house VANDALIZED with red paint, PIGS HEAD and spray-painted message “$2K (crossed out)... CANCEL RENT... WE WANT EVERYTHING”. City called to clean up at 3am and police attempting to stop photos of scene. Media SILENT. pic.twitter.com/D3ERXteFCl — Sam Houston (@_s______h___) January 1, 2021

Many commented that the target was peculiar since Pelosi was a driving force behind the adjusted aid payments for $2,000. "Whoops! Wow...these guys. They targeted the wrong house!" one user wrote on Twitter. "Why didn't they focus on the culprit - his first name is Mitch!"

McConnell drew many people's ire earlier in the week when he blocked a House bill supported by 44 members of his own party. Pelosi's targeting seems to be more fueled by her actions at the tail end of 2020, where she talked about holding up a prior relief bill until after the election, drawing hefty criticism at the time.

According to TMZ, San Francisco cops responded to the vandalism around 3 a.m. local time, with a police report taken and no suspects announced. It comes during a tense few days where members of the Senate have been debating the need for elevated payments.

Pelosi called out Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell over his comments on the $2,000 relief payment. McConnell defended his decision to block the bill, claiming it was "socialism" for the rich and there was "no realistic path" for the bill to head to President Donald Trump's desk.