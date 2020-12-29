Second Stimulus Check: Could a $2,000 Payment Be a Mistake?

✖

Congress may be meddling over the idea of approving $2,000 stimulus checks, but doing so would be a "pretty serious mistake," at least according to one former U.S. Treasury Secretary. Lawrence H. Summers, a Wall Street Week contributor and advisor to President-elect Joe Biden's campaign, spoke out against increasing the approved $600 payments to $2,000, arguing that doing so could bring more harm to the economy than good.

Just days before President Donald Trump signed the $900 billion stimulus relief bill after calling on congressional lawmakers to more than triple the amount of the second stimulus checks, Summers made his argument during a Thursday appearance on Bloomberg Wall Street Week. Speaking with David Westin on the president's request, Summers, who noted that he wasn't particularly "enthusiastic" about the $600 payments included in the bill, said sending out $2,000 stimulus checks to Americans would be a "mistake." He argued that sending Americans such high payments would run the risk of "a temporary overheat" of the economy.

"You think about it; the $908 billion stimulus bill probably would pay out $200-250 billion a month for the next three months. The compensation level is running about $30 billion a month below what we would have expected it would. GDP is running about 70 billion a month below what we would have expected it would," he said. "We have stimulus already, much more than filling out the hole. And given that lots of the hole is not from the fact that people don’t want to spend, but because they can't spend — they can’t take a flight or go to a restaurant — I don’t necessarily think that the priority should be on promoting consumer spending beyond where we are now."

In a Bloomberg opinion piece, Summers shared after his remarks sparked the conflict and remained firm in his belief that increased payments would be a mistake. In the op-ed, he said, "there is no good economic argument for the $2,000 checks, a policy that was not even on the table until the president's random pronouncement last week." He said that implementing the increased payments would be "bad politics."

Currently, $2,000 payments are not a done deal. While Democrats have long supported payments around that amount, they’ve held little fanfare among Republicans. However, Trump demanded an increase to the stimulus checks, dubbing the bill, which he initially stalled on signing, a “disgrace.” Since that request was made, the House of Representatives on Monday approved a bill that would increase the payments to $2,000. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked a bid to pass the legislation in the Senate Tuesday unanimously. However, a vote may be held at a later date.