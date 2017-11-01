Mother Charged With Tying Son to Roof of Vehicle to Hold Pool Down

A Wisconsin mother has been arrested for strapping her son to the roof of her minivan so that he could hold down a plastic pool.

Amber Schmunk, 28, of Fredonia was charged earlier this month with second degree recklessly endangering safety for the September 9 incident, which started after police received a call of a child riding on top of a car, WTMJ TV reported. The caller told 911 that the mother eventually pulled over and took the child off of the roof of the vehicle and put the pool inside of the minivan. Schmunk then drove to her sister’s house.

Schmunk was questioned by police and admitted that she did have her son ride on the roof of the minivan for about 20 to 30 seconds, adding that she “decided to put the pool on top of the minivan, but had no way to strap it down, so she had her child climb on the roof and hold it down while she drove.” Schmunk also allegedly told officers that she believed it to be safe because her father had allowed her to do similar things when she was her son’s age.

Schmunk is due in court on November 14. If convicted, she faces up to 10 years in prison and up to a $25,000 fine.