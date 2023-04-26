Morning Show Host Spills the Beans on Her Pregnancy: 'Baby Brain'

KNIX-FM morning show Brooke Hoover just can't seem to get the days straight, and she has "baby brain" to blame. After Hoover had several hilarious on-air mishaps, she set the record straight, revealing during the Tuesday, April 11 show that she is pregnant with her second child!

"I know we were supposed to do this next week, but I gotta get it out there. I'm pregnant," Hoover said during the morning show. "My brain is not functioning, and I just want the KNIX family to know this is why I've said the wrong day of the week on several occasions. My baby brain, it's just out of control. And I've been hiding it for so long. I just want it out there. And I don't want to have to go to another event and hide it, because it's hot now. I cannot wear a jacket at Pat's Run."

Hoover is already mom to son Bo, who helped her share the exciting news on Instagram, where Hoover went on to confirm the pregnancy with a sweet photo of little Bo standing next to a sign reading, "Big brother duty starts September 2023." She captioned the post, "Bo baby is going to be a big brother!! We will have two under two for a little while so any advice is MUCH appreciated! We are so excited." During the April 11 KNIX-FM show Hoover noted that she will have "two under 2,"adding that her family is "just over the moon excited." However, it's not all fun and games, the host admitting, "his pregnancy, whoa, it's a different ballgame, completely different ballgame."

Not only will Hoover have two under two – she will have two boys under two. On Tuesday, April 25, the soon-to-be mom of two shared her gender reveal, which saw Bo digging into a cupcake that revealed blue frosting in the middle. Alongside the adorable video, Hoover wrote, "O BOY! Another boy! I always knew I was meant to be a boy mom. I think Bo wanted a sister based on his initial reaction lol. We are so excited but I did tell my husband I'm going to need to adopt a female dog soon."

News of Hoover's little one on the way, as well as the update that the bundle of joy is a boy, sparked plenty of celebratory responses. Commenting on the pregnancy announcement, one person wrote, "What!!?? Congratulations. We're so happy for you," with another person writing, "Congratulations!" Somebody else wrote, "Congratulations! Wishing you a healthy pregnancy and a safe delivery."