Fruit Cups and Fruit Trays Recalled

TGD Cuts, LLC has initiated a voluntary recall of multiple fresh-cut fruit cups, clamshell, and tray products as they contain cantaloupe from TruFresh which has been determined to potneitally be contaminated with Salmonella. Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections. Most impacted are young children, sick, or elderly people, and anyone with a weakened immune system. Those with little to no health risks who become infected with Salmonella often experience side effects that include fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare instances, the infection can transfer into the bloodstream, producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis.

The recall was issued via an official press release on Dec. 5 for products sold on/after Nov. 28. Products were distributed and sold in Maryland, D.C., Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, and South Carolina. No other products by the manufacturer have been affected. At the time of this report, as noted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, there have been no reported illnesses as a result of the products.

Everyone is encouraged not to eat, sell, or serve the recalled cantaloupe or any recalled products containing cantaloupe. Those who may have frozen the cantaloupe for later use should check their freezers and throw away recalled fresh or cut cantaloupe that was frozen for later use.

In recent weeks, several recalls have been announced. Some include Frito-Lays potato chips, Old El Paso Taco Kits, and Paris Creek Farm Butter. CF Dallas, LLC also recalled select fresh-cut products made from whole cantaloupe as a result of potential Salmonella contamination. They were distributed in select grocery retail stores in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Illinois, Texas, and Louisiana.