More Baby Formula Fears as New Recall Issued

More than 675,000 cans of baby formula are being recalled due to possible bacterial contamination, marking just the latest baby formula recall to spark concern for parents. On Saturday, Reckitt and Mead Johnson Nutrition, the makers of Enfamil and Nutramigen, voluntarily recalled select batches of Nutramigen Powder due to possible Cronobacter sakazakii contamination in product sampled outside the U.S., according to the company and a notice shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The recall includes 675,030 cans Nutramigen Powder, a specialty infant formula for the dietary management of Cows Milk Allergy (CMA) in 12.6 and 19.8 oz cans. Affected batch codes include: ZL3FHG, ZL3FMH, ZL3FPE, ZL3FQD, ZL3FRW, and ZL3FXJ. The recalled cans also s have a UPC Code of 300871239418 or 300871239456 and use by date of January 1, 2025. The formula was produced at a Mead Johnson plant in Zeeland, Michigan starting in June 2023, and distributed primarily in June, July, and August 2023 through retail stores nationwide. No other U.S. distributed Nutramigen batches or other Reckitt products are included in the recall. Images of the recalled prodcuts can be viewed here.

The recall was issued "due to a possibility of contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii in product sampled outside the U.S. All product in question went through extensive testing by MJN and tested negative for the bacteria," the company said. Cronobacter sakazakii is the same bacteria behind past baby and infant formula recalls, including the outbreak linked to Abbott's infant formula in 2022 that resulted in millions of recalled cans. The bacteria can cause severe, life-threatening infections such as sepsis or meningitis, an inflammation of the membranes that protect the brain and spine. The bacteria may also cause bowel damage and spread through the blood to other parts of the body.

"We are committed to the highest level of quality and safety and it is for this reason that we have taken this measure. Other testing of the batches in question tested negative for Cronobacter and other bacteria," the company said in a statement. "The health and safety of infants is our highest priority. All of our products undergo rigorous and industry-leading quality tests and checks to ensure that they meet or exceed all standards set by regulatory bodies, including the World Health Organization and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. It is for this reason that we have confidence in the safety and quality of every infant formula we make."

Reckitt said the consumers who use Nutramigen should check the bottom of the can to identify whether the batch number is affected. Cans included in the recall should be disposed of. Consumers can contact the company for a total refund at 866-534-9986 or by email at consumer.relations@rb.com.