Coffee Recalled Over 'Deadly Toxin': FDA Shares Urgent Snapchill Notice

Wisconsin-based coffee company Snapchill has issued a sweeping product recall of nearly 300 canned coffee products due to potential contamination with a lethal toxin. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the recall on June 20, citing concerns over the possible presence of botulinum toxin, a substance capable of causing a severe and potentially fatal form of food poisoning known as botulism.

The recall encompasses a wide array of popular coffee brands, including Intelligentsia, Coffee Hound, Bolt, and Cape Cod Coffee, among others. The full list is available here in alphabetical order. Snapchill, headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, initiated the voluntary recall after the FDA notified the company that its manufacturing process for low-acid canned foods, a crucial regulatory requirement, had not been properly filed with the agency.

According to the notice, the affected products were distributed to coffee roasters and retailers nationwide, as well as through direct online sales. The scope of the recall is extensive, covering all canned coffee products manufactured by Snapchill that are within their expiration dates. This broad range of products poses a challenge for consumers, as the affected items are sold under various brand names and in metal cans ranging from 7 to 12 ounces.

To assist consumers in identifying the recalled products, the FDA has noted that all affected items bear the label "Produced and distributed by Snapchill LLC" beneath the nutrition facts panel. Some products may also feature "Snapchill Coffee" text on the packaging.

The most serious factor contributing to the situation stems from the potential presence of botulinum toxin, a substance produced by Clostridium botulinum bacteria. Botulism, the illness caused by this toxin, can lead to a range of severe symptoms. The FDA's announcement outlined these potential effects, stating, "botulism is a potentially fatal form of food poisoning that can cause everything from general weakness, dizziness, double vision, and trouble with speaking or swallowing" to "difficulty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distension, and constipation."

The onset of symptoms can occur as early as six hours after consuming contaminated products and may persist for up to two weeks. The World Health Organization adds that while botulism does not typically cause fever or loss of consciousness, it can lead to additional symptoms such as vertigo, blurred vision, dry mouth, vomiting, and diarrhea.

Despite the alarming details of the recall, Snapchill has reported that no illnesses have been linked to their products as of the announcement date. The company stated, "No illnesses have been reported to date, and Snapchill is not aware of any instances in which the company's products contained botulin toxin. Snapchill is working on filing the appropriate notification with FDA."

In response to the potential health threat, Snapchill has outlined several options for consumers who may have purchased the recalled products. Individuals in possession of these items are advised to either destroy them, return them to Snapchill directly, or take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund. The company has committed to offering refunds for any affected products, provided that customers can furnish appropriate proof of purchase, including a photograph of the product before its destruction.

For consumers seeking additional information or assistance, questions can be directed to the company via email at compliance@snapchill.com or by phone at 920-632-6018, with representatives available Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. CST.