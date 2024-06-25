Another Frozen Pizza Recall Just Hit: McCain Family Pizzas Could Contain Metal

Pizza lovers just can't seem to catch a break. Following the recent recall of 802 VT Frozen Meat Crispy Wood-Fired Crust Hand Made Pizzas earlier this year, health officials in another area of the globe are warning consumers not to eat certain pizza products, after two varieties of McCain frozen pizzas were recalled due to the possible presence of metal.

The recall was issued by McCain Foods (Aust) Pty Ltd. earlier in June, according to a notice posted by Food Standards Australia & New Zealand (those countries' equivalent to the FDA in the U.S.). The recall affects two flavors of family-sized pizzas – the 500g McCain BBQ chicken and pineapple family pizza with the best-before date of April 2024 (097 and 098) and the 500g McCain ham and pineapple family pizza with the best-before date of April 2025 (097). Both varieties were sold at Woolworths, Coles, IGA, and Aldi stores in New South Wales, Australian Capital Territory, Queensland, Victoria, South Australia, Northern Territory, and Western Australia, as well as at Drakes stores in Queensland and South Australia.

McCain Foods (Aust) Pty Ltd. issued the recall due to contamination issues. Per the FSA recall notice, the frozen pizzas may contain pieces of metal, meaning they pose a hazard to consumers, including an injury risk. Due to this, consumers are urged not to eat the recalled pizza products, which should instead be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The recall is just the latest recall to hit the frozen pizza section of supermarkets across the globe. On April 26, Newport, Vermont-based company 802 VT Frozen recalled approximately 8,221 pounds of frozen meat pizza due to a misbranding issue the resulted in the presence of an undeclared allergen. A routine inspection by , the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) discovered that select boxes of 802 VT Frozen Meat Crispy Wood-Fired Crust Hand Made Pizza contained soy, an ingredient that was not declared on the label.

The recalled pizzas were produced between April 25, 2023, and April 25, 2024 and packaged in 17.8-oz. cardboard boxes. The products, which contain the establishment number, "EST. 46308" on the USDA mark of inspection, were distributed to retailers and fundraisers in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, and Vermont. The FSIS said there had been no "confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of this product."