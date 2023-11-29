Fruit Recalls Issued Over 'Potential Salmonella Contamination'

CF Dallas, LLC is voluntarily recalling select fresh-cut products made from whole cantaloupe as a result of potential Salmonella contamination. All recalled whole cantaloupes have already expired. Consumers who have purchased and may have frozen them for later are encouraged to dispose of them immediately or return the items to their local store for a full refund. The FDA urges that consumers do not consume them.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections – specifically in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Side effects of salmonella in healthy adults include fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, some infected can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and produce more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis.

As of November 22, there have been no illnesses reported related to the products. They were distributed in select grocery retail stores in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Illinois, Texas, and Louisiana. The products are packaged in clear square or round plastic containers, marked with a lot code and "best by" date on the label to indicate when they should be consumed by.

The recall comes just as Pacific Trellis Fruit, LLC dba Dulcinea is initiated a voluntary recall of 4,872 cases of Malichita brand whole cantaloupe due to an investigation into an outbreak involving Malichita brand cantaloupe. The cantaloupes were potentially contaminated with Salmonella. The products were distributed between October 18th – 26th in California, Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas, and Wisconsin, and sold retail supermarkets. The whole cantaloupe is packed in corrugated cartons, the price look-up sticker is labeled "Malichita."

There have been several recalls in recent weeks. The gift basket company Wine Country Gift Baskets issued a voluntary recall on November 24 of all gift baskets containing Acorn Baking Company raspberry crème filled cookies due to allergy concerns. Gift baskets at risk include certain Believe Cookie, Cake and Brownie Collection, Gourmet Bakery Basket, Bakery Bonanza, Brownie, Cookie & Cake Assortment, Brownie, Cookie & Cake Sleigh, Cookie, Brownie and Cake Winter Assortment, Bakery, Coffee & Cocoa Gift Collection, Tis The Season Bakery Gift Box, and Fresh Baked Cookie, Brownie and Cake Collection baskets.