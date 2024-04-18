PepsiCo Recall Issued Over Possible Health Concerns

Soda drinkers may need to put the can down. More than 200 cases of sugar-free and caffeine-free Schweppes Ginger Ale products are being recalled by PepsiCo after they were deemed unsafe to drink for some consumers. Although the beverage is labeled as "zero sugar," it actually contains "full sugar."

PepsiCo issued the voluntary recall on March 9, according to a report from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The recall impacts 233 cases of 7.5-fluid-ounce cans (221 milliliters) cans. The products were shipped to Maryland, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia and contain the code May 20 24 MAY20240520VS02164 – MAY20240550VS02164, the FDA said. Further information, such as the sell by-date and universal product code (UPC), were not made clear in the report.

The status of the recall is "ongoing," per the FDA's report, which noted that the recall is considered a Class II recall. Class II recalls indicate "a situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote." PepsiCo issued the recall due to health hazards the products pose to some consumers, the report noting that "during an internal investigation the firm discovered that product labeled as Zero Sugar contains full sugar product." This means that recalled Schweppes Zero Sugar Ginger Ale pose a health risk to those managing diabetes or following sugar-restricted diets.

The status of the recall is "ongoing," the FDA said. However, it is not clear if the recalled sodas have been removed from store shelves. It also isn't known if there are any reports of related injuries or incidents.

The recall marks just the latest to affect PepsiCo and follows the January recall of products under the Quaker Oats brand, which is owned by PepsiCo. QuakerOats recalled numerous products, including granola bars, cereals, protein bars, and oatmeal due to potential salmonella contamination. The recall also affected snack boxes that included the affected products.