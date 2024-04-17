Another Ice Cream Recall Issued Over 'Plastic and Metal' Contamination

Unilever has recalled Magnum ice cream over concerns they may contain plastic and metal fragments. The company has issued an urgent recall for Magnum Almond Ice Cream Sticks (3 x 100 ml) due to the "possible presence of plastic and metal."

According to the U.K.'s Food Standards Agency, this renders the ice creams "unsafe to eat." The affected ice cream boxes were sold in the United Kingdom and Ireland with batch codes L3338, L3339, L3340, L3341, and L3342, and a Best Before date of 12/2025.

The codes are printed on the side of the box. The FSA warned those who bought the product to "not eat it." If customers have concerns or questions, Unilever's customer service can be contacted at 0800146252 or ukicare@unilever.com.

Retailers that sell these ice creams have been informed of the recall, and notices will be displayed in all their stores so that customers can understand why the product is being recalled and what to do if they purchased the item, the food safety regulator said.

Earlier this week, the U.S. had its own ice cream recall after Belgian Yummies of Fort Myers, Florida, alerted consumers on a recall of their 4-ounce packages of Ice Cream Sandwiches, 5-liter containers, and 4.75-liter pans of Gelato, which they say contain undeclared allergens.

The FDA reports that the affected products include Belgian Yummies Sandwiches ( Vanilla, Chocolate, Raspberry, Salted Caramel, Key Lime, and Peanut Butter) that contain undeclared wheat, soy, egg, coconut, and/or peanuts; Sofra Sandwiches (Vanilla and Chocolate) that contain undeclared wheat, soy, egg, and coconut; Ria Sandwiches (Vanilla) that contain undeclared wheat, soy, egg, and coconut; Belgian Yummies Gelato (Strawberry) that contains undeclared FD&C Yellow #5; Belgian Yummies Gelato (Birthday Cake flavor) that contains undeclared wheat and FD&C Yellow #5; and Belgian Yummies Gelato (Horchata) contains undeclared wheat.

In the event that consumers purchase the items and are allergic to wheat, soy, eggs, coconut, and peanuts or who have a sensitivity to FD&C Yellow #5, they run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they eat or touch the items. To date, no illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported from those who have consumed the products.

The recall was initiated after an inspection. It was determined that the product was distributed with packaging that did not disclose the list of allergens contained within. The reason the allergens were not listed is that the labels were outdated. Immediately after discovering the problem, labels were corrected, and all ingredients listed were updated.