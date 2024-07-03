'Do Not Eat' Warning and Recall Issued Over Chocolate Bars From Tesco

British multinational groceries and general merchandise retailer Tesco has issued an urgent "do not eat" warning and recall of two types of own-brand chocolate bars. Customers who purchased certain Tesco Nutty Nougat Caramel Chocolate Bars multipacks and Tesco Dreamy Caramel Chocolate Bars multipacks are being urged by the company and health officials to return them due to a potentially life-threatening health risk, according to a notice shared by the UK's Food Standards Agency (FSA).

The recall was issued on June 7 "due to a mispack" that resulted in "a risk of peanuts not being declared as an ingredient in the product," the company said. This means the chocolate bars pose a possible health risk to anyone allergic to peanuts, which is one of the most common causes of severe allergy attacks, according to the Mayo Clinic. Signs and symptoms of a peanut allergy, which usually occur within minutes of exposure, include skin reactions, itching or tingling in or around the mouth and throat, digestive problems, tightening of the throat, shortness of breath or wheezing, and a runny nose. Peanut allergy is the most common cause of food-induced anaphylaxis, a life-threatening reaction that narrows the airways and can block breathing.

Due to the health risks associated with the undeclared peanuts, Tesco issued a recall for two different multipacks sold by the supermarket chain. Tesco Nutty Nougat Caramel Chocolate Bars multipack with a best before date of 28 February 2025 and Tesco Dreamy Caramel Chocolate Bars multipack with a best before date of 31 January 2025 and 28 February 2025 are included in the recall. Both products were available in a pack size of "6 x 40g," per the notice.

Both the FSA and Tesco have advised consumers who purchased the recalled chocolate bars not to eat them. The products can instead be returned to any Tesco store for a full refund. Tesco said that no receipt is required to return the products. The FSA added that the company "has been advised to contact the relevant allergy support organizations, which will tell their members about the recall" and has also "issued a recall notice to its customers," which explain why the product is being recalled and informs consumers what to do if they have bought the recalled product.