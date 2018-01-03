Mother’s Chilling Confession to Daughter’s Murder: ‘I Just Killed Her and She Died’

Video has surfaced of an Ohio woman confessing to killing her 5-year-old daughter with her bare hands.

Ming Ming Chen was recently convicted of murdering Ashley Zhao and sentenced to 22 years in prison, and Cleveland’s FOX 8 has obtained video footage of Chen confessing the chilling details.

Chen showed no emotion in the video as investigators worked to determine what happened to her young daughter, who had only been reported missing the day before the interrogation.

Initially, Chen told police she had no idea how her daughter died, but detectives pushed her for more details, noticing her lack of emotion.

After denying any involvement in Ashley’s death, Chen confessed to the Jan. 9, 2017, killing, telling detectives she beat her daughter to death in a fit of rage.

“What happened? How did she die?” the detective asked.

“I just killed her and then she died,” Chen answered.

Chen told police she used her hands to beat the girl inside the kitchen of their North Canton, Ohio, restaurant.

In the tape, she claimed she told her husband she murdered the child, and told him to get rid of her remains.

“I told my husband to take care of it,” Chen said to the detective.

Court records confirm Ashley’s body was found last January, hidden in a restaurant in Jackson Township, Ohio, owned by Chen and her husband, Liang Zhao.

When asked why she hit Ashley in the first place, Chen said she snapped under the pressure of running the business combined with her daughter’s disobedience.

“I need to take care of everything from the restaurant,” Chen said. “I only have two hands. I’m not four hands girl, I’m two hands. I don’t want to do that to Ashley, but you can’t control yourself sometimes.”

Chen pled guilty to several charges, including involuntary manslaughter and child endangering, court records confirm.

Upon completing her prison sentence, Chen will be deported back to China.

In September, Zhao pleaded guilty to gross abuse of a corpse, obstructing justice, tampering with evidence and two counts of endangering children. He has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Photo Credit: FOX 8