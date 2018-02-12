Frustrated Mom Calls Her Kid a Profanity and Twitter Cheers Her On

A frustrated mom who called her toddler a profanity online is receiving support from social media.

Malieka Roman rallied the support of parents online after sharing the story of when her 3-year-old daughter, Melodi-Rose, decided to pour her juice onto the floor while giving her mother a “death glare,” prompting Roman to call her an “a–hole.”

“Look, we gotta stop acting like it’s a bad thing to call our kids a—holes. Like my daughter just dead a– death glared me while pouring her juice on the floor after I said not too. Come on. That makes her an a–hole. Don’t shame me,” she wrote on Twitter.

Along with over 4,000 retweets and nearly 21,000 likes, the tweet has also earned dozens of comments from frustrated parents supporting the idea of admitting that their kids can be a–holes.

“In our house we call the 3 & 4 year olds “TFA’s” which translates to “tiny f–ing a–holes’ [laugh out loud]l,” one mom confessed.

“My son was pouring his entire Sunny D on to his lap and on to the back seat of the car while glaring at me and saying “don’t look at me,” and then blamed my mom for doing it (even though she was driving). That’s an a–hole move for sure,” one mom shared.

Other moms were willing to share stories of their disobedient kids, too, with stories of children pouring their drinks onto the floor and furniture to stories of kids destroying self-esteem.

Roman assured BuzzFeed News that she doesn’t call her daughter an a–hole to her face, but rather “I just mumble it under my breath, when she walks away.”