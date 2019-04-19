Mom Born With No Eyebrows Ends up With Four Following Botched Microblading Treatment

Microblading has become a huge trend in the beauty community in recent years, with the process involving a tattooing technique used on the eyebrows to give them a fuller appearance.

Jami Ledbetter of Kansas City, Missouri, was born without eyebrows, so her daughters decided to surprise her with a $250 Groupon voucher for microblading in November. Unfortunately, Ledbetter’s experience was far from ideal, as she ended up with seriously botched results that made her appear as if she had four eyebrows.

“I would never wish this on my worst enemy,” Ledbetter told fox4kc.com. “What it’s done to my self-confidence, it’s been hard.”

The 42-year-old, who had gotten her procedure done from a woman claiming she was certified in microblading, shared that she became so hesitant to leave the house that she only did so to go to work and the grocery store.

“I was devastated,” Ledbetter said. “I was even dating a guy, and he stopped dating me at that point.”

She attempted to cover her brows with makeup, but was unsuccessful. She went to a woman who told her she could “camouflage” her brows, but that only seemed to make things worse.

“It was pretty painful,” Ledbetter recalled. “I tried to have a good attitude, but it burned a lot. It kind of felt bruised.”

She was then referred to licensed and insured tattoo artist Kara Gutierrez, who owns Spot On Beauty in Lee’s Summit, Missouri and is now working with Ledbetter to remove her botched brows.

Gutierrez explained that she can normally remove the pigment within 24 hours of an incorrect microblading procedure, but in Ledbetter’s case, she is using a pigment-lightening solution called Li-FT in eight-week intervals to remove the brows. The process involves multiple visits and will likely cost Ledbetter around $1,000.

“If I would have known it was going to turnout like this, I probably would’ve never done it at all,” she said of microblading.

If you’re considering getting microblading, it’s essential that you do your research and choose a certified and experienced professional, because not all microblading results are equal, especially in states like Missouri where the practice is not regulated.

“This is something that is permanent on your face,” Gutierrez said. “You have to make sure your artist knows what they’re doing.”

“A certification is just a fancy piece of paper saying [someone] learned how to do this,” she added. “It doesn’t necessarily mean [they’re] an expert. “Don’t just look into the person that’s doing it. Look into their instructor.”

