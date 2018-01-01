MMA Fighter Conor McGregor Contracts Deadly Australian Flu

MMA fighter Conor McGregor says he has been stricken with the deadly Australian flu.

The 29-year-old shared a photo on Instagram relaxing in bed with his baby boy Conor Jr., revealing he and “half his family” had contracted the virus, which has resulted in fatalities in Australia and Ireland.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The flu has been blamed for about 170,000 cases in Australia — including hundreds of deaths, the Daily Mirror reports.

The MMA fighter said that he had been left shaken by the illness.

“Big New Year’s Eve party cancelled at the last minute and I am left shaking in bed the past two days,” he wrote. “I’ll leave that with the rest of the bad behind me in 2017 and take with me the many great experiences I’ve had this year!

“None greater than the birth of my son Conor Jr and the continued support of my family, my friends and my dedicated staff through thick and thin.”