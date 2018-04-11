Mitzi Shore, Pauly Shore’s Mother, Dies at 87

Mitzi Shore, the founder and owner of the Comedy Store, which launched the careers of some of the most famous comedians, has died. She was 87.

The mother of actor and comedian Pauly Shore died in Los Angeles Wednesday morning, Pauly said on Twitter. Mitzy suffered from Parkinson’s disease for years.

“Mom/Mitzi passed Early in the morning at 4.42 am she was 87 years old my heart lays heavy,” he wrote.

The famous comedy joint also released a statement.

“It is with great sadness and very heavy hearts that we report the passing of Mitzi Shore, the legendary Godmother of the world famous Comedy Store. Mitzi was an extraordinary businesswoman and decades ahead of her time who cultivated and celebrated the artistry of stand-up comedy. She was also a loving mother, not only to her own four children, but to the myriad of comedians who adored her. She leaves behind an indelible mark and legacy and has helped change the face of comedy. We will all miss her dearly.”

Comics like Robin Williams, Jerry Seinfeld, Richard Pryor, David Letterman, Jay Leno, Jim Carrey, Chris Rock, Arsenio Hall Roseanne Barr, Freddie Prinze and Chevy Chase all once graced the stage at the Comedy Store.

Mitzi had reportedly been in hospice care for some time. Pauly wrote on Twitter that he took her to the Comedy Store Monday afternoon for the final time to say goodbye.

“Alfred, Mom’s caregiver, and I took Mom/Mitzi to @TheComedyStore this afternoon for her last time. Our maintenance man of 20 years Juan Carlos had the neon lights on for her, and her music playing,” Pauly wrote Monday night.

Pauly asked for comedians and those whose lives were affected by the Comedy Store to share their stories via Twitter so he could share them with his mother at the end of her life.

“All fellow comedians let mom Mitzi know how honored you are for her letting you develop your craft at [The Comedy Store],” he wrote last week. “She will be able to feel you in your tweet ..while she is still with us personalize it to HER.”

Pauly even asked comedians Jim Carrey, Chris Rock, Roseanne Barr, Arsenio Hall and Bob Saget to share their stories and memories of Mitzi.

Carrey co-created the Showtime series I’m Dying Up Here based on his early stand-up days, and it’s said that Melissa Leo’s character Goldie Herschlag was modeled after Mitzi.

Mitzi opened the Comedy Store opened in 1972 on the Sunset Strip, where it became both a tourist and local legend.

Mitzi is survived by four children, including Pauly, who said on Twitter she was not in pain during her final days.