Mitch McConnell Stirs Social Media With Tweet About Donald Trump's Coronavirus Diagnosis
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell ignited social media Friday morning after addressing President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis. Trump and his wife tested positive for the coronavirus Thursday night, confirming the news in separate Twitter posts just after midnight.
Reacting to the announcement Friday morning, McConnell, in a tweet, called on his followers and the American people to "continue to pray today and every day for our President and our First Lady and for all those impacted by COVID-19." He also said that he was "happy to hear" that Trump and the first lady "are feeling well."
Happy to hear the White House physician’s report that @POTUS and @FLOTUS are feeling well following their positive tests for COVID-19. Let’s continue to pray today and every day for our President and our First Lady and for all those impacted by COVID-19.— Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) October 2, 2020
As a result of the diagnoses, Trump and his wife are quarantining, something they began Thursday evening after Hope Hicks received positive test results. The couple's schedules have all but been wiped clean, though they are said to be doing well. Trump is even said to be in "good spirits," according to a senior White House official who spoke to CBS News. That source said catching a COVID-19 infection "early helps to mitigate the situation," as the November election is just a month away.
While McConnell marked just the latest political figure from both the United States and across the globe to speak out on the diagnosis, his message wasn’t exactly met with much fanfare. As some people shared their own well wishes for the president, others reacted with anger over the president's handling of the pandemic, which has resulted in the deaths of more than 200,000 people in the United States, some even pointing to Trump's own past remarks on the virus. Some also opted direct attention away from Trump's diagnosis and to stimulus relief, Congress has yet to pass an additional bill.
I'm not going to pray for a president who sat back and let this pandemic go wild while taking no responsibility– not because I wish him harm, but because he's not worth any more of my time.— Erin Leigh (@pukeuprainbows) October 2, 2020
It’s a sad day for me as my first thought was this a phony report. He’s a con man and I would put nothing past him!— nanette bassett (@evabai) October 2, 2020
No one wishes Illness on anyone but I don’t think we are fully buying this yet.. The timing is very strategic. At this point wouldn’t put it past him. We will see. In the mean time if true hope he recovers.— jennifer fink (@fanshaw14) October 2, 2020
Like you pray. 209,000 dead. Did you pray for them?#BidenHarris2020— Masked Jean Provost 🇺🇸 🇨🇦 🌊🏳️🌈 (@SarahJeanProvo2) October 2, 2020
Prayers don’t pay the bills bb. But if prayers do work, I PRAY that you pass the Heroes Act. I PRAY for the people struggling because your corrupt ass keeps blocking stimulus relief. https://t.co/rACNq8eKCW— KT (@kristentorres_) October 2, 2020
.— 🌊🌊🌊Burls #Resists🌊🌊🌊 (@mcburls) October 2, 2020
Why have you done everything you could to block legislation designed to help "all those impacted by COVID-19"?
You are a total scumbag, #MoscowMitch. https://t.co/mCw32LuJ01
How about putting the stimulus bill on the senate floor— Yaz (@john_yazek) October 2, 2020
You’ve waived your right to comment in this manner. Your own failure to lead and protect all Americans when the President failed is at the root of this. You remember law school? It’s called estoppel. So, just stop.— Marc Murphy (@MurphyCartoons) October 2, 2020
We need a national plan to keep people safe and alive and we need a national response to the hardships many Americans are now facing due to that lack of preparedness and a plan.— Liz Weiss MS, RDN (@LizWeiss) October 2, 2020
Your "prayer" for "those impacted" takes a strange form:— David George Haskell (@DGHaskell) October 2, 2020
The GOP is in court right now, trying to take away health insurance from 20+ million Americans. With no plan to replace coverage.
Pass a fucking stimulus bill https://t.co/yLiAALbxQ1— I MEAN, IT’S THE GALA GIRL (@VirgoJ24) October 2, 2020
It’s funny because you could actually help people affected by COVID by, idk, passing another economic relief package perhaps. https://t.co/6cVHlucTrP— Olivia Haas (@Liv_haas) October 2, 2020
Prayers for all involved. The saddest thing about this is the blatant disregard of practices that we expect others...including kindergarten students to follow, yet POTUS thumbed his nose at these practices. I'm human enough to truly wish him well~but also angry at his ignorance— ☕🌸🌿Denise Esterline #Caryl 🌼🌿🌸🧜♀ (@deniselynne1966) October 2, 2020
Wait...but I thought we rounded the corner.— Lucy Belle (@Lucybelle4) October 2, 2020