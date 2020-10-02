Social Media Throws Donald Trump's Words Back at Him After Testing Positive for COVID-19

President Donald Trump's positive coronavirus test results has social media reflecting on his own past remarks about the pandemic. The president and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the virus Thursday evening just hours after it was revealed that Hope Hicks had received a positive test result. The two are now quarantining, and CBS News reports that contact tracing has been carried out, with Vice President Mike Pence and his wife testing negative for the virus.

According to the White House physician, both Trump and the first lady are doing well. While the president's Friday schedule has all but been cleared due to his diagnosis, Trump is expected "to continue carrying out his duties without disruption." Both he and Melania are "well at this time" and the White House medical team and Sean P. Conley, the President's physician, "will maintain a vigilant watch."

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

The president's diagnosis came on the heels of him downplaying the pandemic. Just hours before news of his diagnosis broke, he had even claimed that "the end of the pandemic is in sight." Trump has also dubbed the virus Democrats' "new hoax," and, during Tuesday night's first presidential debate, mocked Democratic nominee Joe Biden for wearing a mask, stating, "I don't wear masks like him. Every time you see him, he's got a mask. He could be speaking 200 feet away and he shows up with the biggest mask I've ever seen."

Those remarks, as well as plenty of others, have been thrust back into the spotlight following the early Friday morning news, with many on social media responding to the reports with the president’s own words.