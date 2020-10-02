Social Media Throws Donald Trump's Words Back at Him After Testing Positive for COVID-19
President Donald Trump's positive coronavirus test results has social media reflecting on his own past remarks about the pandemic. The president and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the virus Thursday evening just hours after it was revealed that Hope Hicks had received a positive test result. The two are now quarantining, and CBS News reports that contact tracing has been carried out, with Vice President Mike Pence and his wife testing negative for the virus.
According to the White House physician, both Trump and the first lady are doing well. While the president's Friday schedule has all but been cleared due to his diagnosis, Trump is expected "to continue carrying out his duties without disruption." Both he and Melania are "well at this time" and the White House medical team and Sean P. Conley, the President's physician, "will maintain a vigilant watch."
Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020
The president's diagnosis came on the heels of him downplaying the pandemic. Just hours before news of his diagnosis broke, he had even claimed that "the end of the pandemic is in sight." Trump has also dubbed the virus Democrats' "new hoax," and, during Tuesday night's first presidential debate, mocked Democratic nominee Joe Biden for wearing a mask, stating, "I don't wear masks like him. Every time you see him, he's got a mask. He could be speaking 200 feet away and he shows up with the biggest mask I've ever seen."
Those remarks, as well as plenty of others, have been thrust back into the spotlight following the early Friday morning news, with many on social media responding to the reports with the president’s own words.
This hasn’t aged well. https://t.co/LfvyL0E8Hz— kristen johnston (@thekjohnston) October 2, 2020
It is what it is.https://t.co/7HothZ8gzp
You know, less testing means less cases. Maybe you shouldn't have been tested so much.https://t.co/fXJRn2Sf4n
You KNEW how deadly this was on Feb 7th, but lied about it for WEEKS!https://t.co/sUAkvZsJ0P#GOPKnew #GOPBetrayedAmerica https://t.co/NzddbEVqDn— Steve Austin (@Kizarvexis) October 2, 2020
Hey Trump: Don't worry about the virus. Like you told us on Feb 27, "One day, it’s like a miracle, it will disappear.” So hang in there for that miracle. #TrumpHasCovid #TrumpCovid pic.twitter.com/jBjQJPhH1J— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) October 2, 2020
How is that possible for you to have tested positive for the same hoax that killed 208,000 people, on the same day you said the hoax was rounding the corner? 🤔— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) October 2, 2020
Has anyone pointed out to Trump that if he just didn't take the test, he'd be one fewer case?#TrumpCovid— Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) October 2, 2020
This takes “there’s a tweet for everything” to a new level. Four years ago to the day. https://t.co/8m8IuXauHZ— Devon Peacock (@devonpeacock_) October 2, 2020
Remember when Trump said worrying about the virus was a hoax cooked up by Democrats to hurt his re-election and then 300,000 Americans died and hospitalizations are back on the upswing and there’s no clear end in sight?— Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) October 2, 2020
So the wise guy here mocking Joe Biden at Tuesday's debate for wearing a mask tests positive for #COVID19. Great. pic.twitter.com/nlxDbbmmo1— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) October 2, 2020
This your family, refusing to wear masks at the debate, exposing everyone in the hall, including the Bidens, to coronavirus? #TrumpHasCovid #trumpcovidOctober 2, 2020
This you, mocking masks and social distancing for months? pic.twitter.com/SDaYuwY0Yf— Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) October 2, 2020
If COVID-19 is a hoax, and Trump has COVID-19, does that mean Trump is a hoax?— John Oberlin (@OMGno2trump) October 2, 2020
Maybe you shouldn't have mocked people for wearing masks. Maybe you shouldn't have encouraged packed crowds. Maybe you shouldn't have told the CDC what to report. Maybe you don't deserve to be POTUS.— Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) October 2, 2020
Hang in there Trump- as you told us the virus will go away in April with the heat. That means In 6 months you will be fine#TrumpHasCovid #TrumpCovid pic.twitter.com/iY1tOYr0GH— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) October 2, 2020