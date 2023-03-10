Mitch McConnell Hospitalized

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell remains hospitalized following a fall at a Washington, D.C., hotel Wednesday night. The Kentucky senator, 81, was having dinner at the Waldorf Astoria hotel, formerly the Trump International Hotel, following a reception for the Senate Leadership Fund, a campaign committee aligned with him, two senators confirmed, per NBC News.



According to Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for the Washington Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department, emergency personnel responded to the scene after receiving a report of a fall at the hotel. Maggiolo confirmed that an "adult male" was transported from the Waldorf Astoria at 9:17 p.m. Wednesday to the hospital. Maggiolo, who did not confirm the man's identity due to privacy issues, added, "notes did not indicate patient condition." David Popp, communications director for McConnell, confirmed in a statement released Thursday afternoon that the senator was hospitalized after a fall and was being treated for a concussion.



"Leader McConnell tripped at a dinner event Wednesday evening and has been admitted to the hospital and is being treated for a concussion. He is expected to remain in the hospital for a few days of observation and treatment," Popp said. "The Leader is grateful to the medical professionals for their care and to his colleagues for their warm wishes."



McConnell has not released a statement at this time. A senator, who had been in touch with McConnell's family, said Thursday, "I can tell you that he's going to be OK." President Joe Biden told reporters, per The Hill, that he'd spoken with McConnell's family. Biden also tweeted his well-wishes, writing, "Jill and I are wishing Senator McConnell a speedy recovery. We look forward to seeing him back on the Senate floor." Opening the Senate floor Thursday, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer also wished McConnell a "speedy and full recovery."



"My thoughts this morning are with my good friend Leader Mitch McConnell, who is recovering from in the hospital after an accident last night," Schumer said. "This morning I offer a prayer of strength and healing for the leader and his family. I called the leader this morning and spoke briefly with his staff to extend my prayers and well wishes."



The Wednesday fall is not the first injury McConnell, who, according to ABC News, has walked with a limp after overcoming polio at a young age, has suffered in recent years. In 2019, McConnell tripped and fell at his home in Kentucky, suffering a shoulder fracture that required surgery. McConnell was first elected in 1984 and has served as Senate Republican leader since 2007. He became the longest-serving party leader in the history of the Senate earlier this year.