Mississippi Governor Plans Christmas Parties Despite His Own Shutdown Orders, Surging COVID-19 Numbers

✖

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is planning a big Christmas party, against his own stay-at-home orders and coronavirus safety advice. According to a report by local ABC News affiliate WAPT 16, Reeves is hosting "several" holiday parties for local lawmakers. He issued an executive order to limit social gatherings in October, which is still in effect.

Reeves' executive order from Oct. 19 mandates that indoor social gatherings have no more than 10 people, and that outdoor parties have no more than 50. Face coverings are also required indoors, and the order is in effect until at least February. Reeves is reportedly planning separate parties for the Mississippi House of Representatives — which has 122 members — and the State Senate — which has 52 members.

The governor's office released a public statement on Wednesday, highlighting its commitment to safety but not explicitly claiming that the holiday parties will follow the correct standards. It read: "The Governor and first lady have cancelled or delayed many mansion events this year, including the 1st Friday Christmas Candlelighters event and their daughter's 16th birthday party, and have only continued with those events that can be conducted safely — following the governor's executive orders."

"These events — that tend to be smaller and never allow more than 10 participants indoors at a time to see the museum/decorations -- are conducted similar to the limited public tours that are offered to the general public," the statement ended.

State Rep. Chris Bell announced publicly that he would not be attending, for fear of contracting the virus. Bell seemed to be under the impression that the governor's party would exceed its occupancy limits and other rules set out by public health experts.

Bell said that he will not break the recommendations of public health officials for the governor's party, citing an incident in July when 11 state lawmakers contracted COVID-19. "We didn't follow what [state health official] Dr. Thomas Dobbs and Dr. [Anthony] Fauci had recommended for us to do, which was socially distance, no gatherings of 50 or more individuals," Bell recalled. "I have the same concerns today with respect to this Christmas party."

On Tuesday, reporters asked Dr. Dobbs about the parties, and he said that he had not received an invitation. He joked that he would not make a good party guest right now, and said that he would be happy to advise the governor's office on coronavirus precautions for the events. Under the governor's executive order, most other Mississippians will spend the holidays in much smaller groups.