Mississippi 'Bigfoot' Footage Resurfaces — You Be the Judge

More than half a century after the notorious Patterson-Gimlin film turned Bigfoot into a household name, a more recent video first posted to YouTube back in 2015 is causing social media users to wonder whether the mysterious legend is real. Said to capture the "best ever" footage of the cryptid, the video appears to show a Sasquatch darting through the woods of Mississippi. The video was captured by Josh Highcliffe in 2015 and uploaded to YouTube, where it has since gained more than 800, views, a number that is growing now that the clip has resurfaced.

In the 2-minute clip, filmed nine miles west of Tunica, Highcliffe explained that he was out hunting hogs when he suddenly heard "a noise behind the tree i was sitting on." About 50 yards behind him, Highcliffe said he saw a "huge black thing crouched by a dead cypress," and while he initially thought it was a hog, the creature had "these big shoulders and a head upright with hands." In the video, the creature appeared to be pulling bark off the trunk of a tree.

"My first instinct was to run, i did not even think of shooting...then i know no one will believe me...it was like everything slowed down...i was scared! I took out my iphone and started videotaping it..i guess i pushed the record button twice cause it stopped blinking red.. but i pushed it again," Highcliffe wrote in the video's caption. "I hear a truck driving down the road and the thing stood up!! I was trying to be dead quiet...when it stood up i could not control myself and ran. That stump was huge and i'd guess the sucker was 7feet tall, i am a hunter and am pretty darn good at guessing size. that's no bear!"

While Highcliffe admitted that he wasn't sure "what to think," many viewers seem to believe Highcliffe captured rare video footage of the elusive cryptid. Commenting on the video, one person wrote, "this is by far the most convincing video I've ever seen on Bigfoot and its possible existence," with another person adding, "I'm usually a huge skeptic, which p-es my friends off to no end. But I have to say that this is by far the best and most convincing footage I have ever seen." Somebody else dubbed the clip "the best footage ever recorded."

The existence of Bigfoot, also known as Sasquatch, has been debated for decades, though its history goes back much further. Described as a large and hairy human-like creature, Bigfoot has been spotted across the U.S., with the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization reporting that the top state for sasquatch sightings is Washington, where there have been 708 "credible" sightings. California (461), Florida (338), Ohio (318), and Illinois (302) round out the Top 5 states for Bigfoot sightings. The Patterson-Gimlin film of 1967, a video showing a hairy creature walking upright in Northern California, is perhaps the most notorious "evidence" of Bigfoot, though other evidence of the creature, including photographs, audio recordings, hair samples, and casts of footprints, has been found.