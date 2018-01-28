‘Mission: Impossible 6’ Teaser Resembles ‘Distracted Boyfriend’ Meme

The latest photo from the upcoming Mission: Impossible — Fallout looks a lot like a popular meme from 2017.

MI6 star Tom Cruise took to Twitter Saturday to share a photo from the upcoming spy film in which Henry Cavill‘s character can be seen walking away from Angela Bassett‘s character as she is turning to watch him leave.

Since Twitter users have an eagle eye for online mockery, fans of the franchise couldn’t help to make comparisons between the photo and the iconic “Distracted Boyfriend” meme that took over the internet in late 2017.

Users had a blast manipulating the image, drawing comparisons between the viral sensation and Cruise’s photo.

SOMEONE PLEASE DO THE RED DRESS MEME — Ali Plumb (@AliPlumb) January 27, 2018

pic.twitter.com/83cjafWUVV — Syn | Warner Bros give me the TMFU sequel (@synistere) January 27, 2018

when Tom Cruise, Angela Bassett, and Henry Cavill unknowingly turn the new Mission Impossible movie into a meme pic.twitter.com/YJYhBPNnLE — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 27, 2018

Twitter also took the opportunity to poke fun at the controversy surrounding 2017’s Justice League having to CGI Cavill’s mustache during reshoots, since he was filming the Mission Impossible sequel at the time and his character had facial hair.

Audiences famously made fun of Cavill’s CGI’d face when the superhero movie came out in the fall.

the moustache-gate summarised pic.twitter.com/hyXkdzORIw — Syn | Warner Bros give me the TMFU sequel (@synistere) January 27, 2018

Mission: Impossible — Fallout stars Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Michelle Monaghan, Alec Baldwin and Sean Harris all reprising their roles from previous films, with Cavill, Bassett, Vanessa Kirby and Sian Brooke joining the franchise.

The movie is scheduled to be released on July 27, 2018, by Paramount Pictures in Real D 3D, IMAX and IMAX 3D.

Tom Cruise has been teasing the upcoming film by releasing photos on social media.