Military Warns Area 51 Stormers Against Coming Near Air Force Base: ‘The Military Stands Ready’

Alien enthusiasts actually planning to “Naruto run” into Area 51 beware, because the federal government isn’t taking the threat lightly. In an interview with The Washington Post, Air Force spokesperson Laura McAndrews said the Air Force is aware of the alleged plan to raid the military base, which has been a viral Facebook joke in recent days, and issued a warning to any would-be raiders.

“[Area 51] is an open training range for the U.S. Air Force, and we would discourage anyone from trying to come into the area where we train American armed forces,” McAndrews warned. “The U.S. Air Force always stands ready to protect America and its assets.”

Located in the Nevada desert near Groom Lake, Area 51 forms part of Nellis Air Force Complex and has long been the center of conspiracy theories surrounding its true purpose. Many believe that the base hides alien technology, including UFOs, as well as extraterrestrial life.

Up until just weeks ago, however, the theories had just been theories detailed online, though one person determined to get to the bottom of it upped the ante when they created a Facebook event to “Storm Area 51” and “see them aliens.”

“If we Naruto run, we can move faster than their bullets,” reads the event description.

Set to take place on Friday, Sept. 20 from 3-6 a.m., more than a million people have already pledged to take part. The raiders are scheduled to meet about an hour from Las Vegas, in Amargosa Valley, Nevada, and one person planning to go even created a detailed attack plan in order to successfully get into the facility.

“The basic idea is that the Kyles form the front line, if we feed them enough psilocybin and Monster Energy and say that anyone in camouflage is their step ad, and the entire base is made of drywall then they will go beserk and become an impenetrable wall,” the person wrote. “Then the Rock Throwers will throw pebbles at the inevitable resistance (we dont want to hurt them, we just want to annoy them enough to not shoot the Kyles as often).”

“While this is all happening, the two Naruto runner battalions will run full speed around the north and south flank, and shadow clone jutsu, effectively tripling our numbers, and overwhelm the base (red circle),” they added.

Those planning to join the raid will have to withstand more than just the military, as law enforcement sources told TMZ that “people are monitoring” the Facebook page and any potential plans and those who commit a crime in or around Area 51 “will be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of local and military law.”

Raiders will also have to go up against landscape to get to the military base, which is riddled with snakes, scorpions, and other dangerous animals.