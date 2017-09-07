This Is What’s Happening at the Miami Airport Due to Hurricane Irma

Hurricane Irma is scheduled to make landfall near Miami on Sunday morning, and many residents of the city and surrounding areas are evacuating ahead of the massive storm.

Thanks to Twitter, preparations for Irma are being well documented, with several people using the social media platform to discuss the current state of Miami International Airport.

Passing thru Miami airport. Not quite pandemonium, but a lot of people trying to escape Irma. 100+ in post-security AA rebooking line alone. pic.twitter.com/7m0k15uQxx — mik3y (@mik3y) September 7, 2017

Wow the scene at the Miami airport is surreal. I pray for everyones safety down there. — Jim Dabbelt (@JDabbs86) September 7, 2017

While not total chaos, the airport is clearly busy, with many attempting to leave the area before the storm hits.

Ppl @ #Miami airport trying to get out before #Irma, including these ladies who weren’t able to get on flights. See u on @ABCWorldNews pic.twitter.com/9iNZkQJtty — Amy Robach (@arobach) September 6, 2017

“We are experiencing a high volume of passengers,” the airport tweeted, advising passengers to arrive two hours before their flight.

American Airlines tweeted that they are canceling inbound flights after 1 p.m. on Friday, and the airport tweeted that the airline’s last departure will be at 3:29 p.m. on Friday. Mayor Carlos Gimenez said Wednesday that the airport will remain open until sustained winds reach 35 MPH, Miami Patch reports.

Irma is currently projected to hit Miami as well as Georgia and South Carolina, potentially.

