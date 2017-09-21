Mexico Needs More Than Our Prayers, Here are Six Ways to Help

In the aftermath of two devastating earthquakes in Mexico that claimed hundreds of lives, the victims and their families are looking for all the help they can get. For those looking to donate or help locally, there are six ways to get involved in the relief efforts.

Online hospitality service Airbnb is asking that hosts in Mexico City open up their homes to relief workers and displaced neighbors. The company took to Twitter to explain how to help.

“We’ve activated our Disaster Response Program to help those impacted by the earthquake in CDMX find free temporary accommodations,” the tweet reads. “We also encourage local hosts in CDMX to list their spaces thru the program to help neighbors in need.”

We’ve activated our Disaster Response Program to help those impacted by the earthquake in CDMX find free temporary accommodations. 1/2 — Airbnb Help (@AirbnbHelp) September 20, 2017

For those willing to donate money, the Mexican Red Cross is seeking donations and has set up an Amazon Wish List of items needed to aid in the recovery efforts.

Another organization accepting donations is the nonprofit rescue brigade, Topos Mexico. Donations can be offered through PayPal and its bank account. Also, the organization is asking for more volunteers.

GlobalGiving, a nonprofit crowdfunding organization, is pledging to put 100% of the money raised through its Mexico earthquake fund towards relief and recovery efforts. Donations will primarily be used to purchase emergency supplies such as food, water, and medicine. Donate on GlobalGiving here.

UNICEF Mexico is channeling its recovery efforts to help the children affected by the earthquakes. Donate here.

¡Es el momento de ayudar! Miles de niños y niñas del #TerremotoMexico te necesitan https://t.co/xyVrZcomqv pic.twitter.com/RTXHAHbuNW — UNICEF México (@UNICEFMexico) September 20, 2017

Lastly, GoFundMe has combined all the verified campaigns on its platform to create one major fundraiser dedicated to the victims of the earthquakes. Donate on GoFundMe here.

