Watch: Terrifying Videos Show Full Minute of Earthquake Shaking Buildings in Mexico

On Tuesday afternoon, a massive earthquake rattled Mexico. In fact, the event was so intense, you […]

On Tuesday afternoon, a massive earthquake rattled Mexico. In fact, the event was so intense, you could see the buildings shaking with the naked eye.

According to the US Geological Survey, the quake was a 7.1 in magnitude, and it was located in the central state of Puebla.

After the earthquake struck the area, videos of the event started surfacing online. These videos show many of the buildings in the city shaking from side to side.

Difficult Day

Not only did this Earthquake come in the middle of the day while office buildings and streets were full of people, but this particular date is one that people in Mexico will remember.

On the same day in 1985, a devastating earthquake ravaged the country.

Today’s quake was centered in the Puebla state town of Raboso, but had far-reaching effects. Buildings in Mexico City began swaying, 76 miles from the center of the event.

Preparation

According to CBS News, many workplaces in Mexico City held preparation drills for earthquakes, since it’s the anniversary of the 1985 event.

The earlier quake was a magnitude 8.1, a full point higher than the one that occurred today.

One of the videos from the earthquake today, which you can see below, shows debris falling from Mexico City’s National Employment Service Building.

Smaller Areas

Many of the smaller surrounding areas sustained even more damage than the bigger cities.

In the photos above, you can see the remains of buildings in various areas around Central Mexico.

Reports state that people are trapped in some of these areas, underneath the rubble.

