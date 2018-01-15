Melania Trump Trolled for Her Twitter Tribute to Martin Luther King

Current Fist Lady of the United States Melania Trump tweeted out a MLK Day message and got trolled pretty hard by Twitter for it.

“Today we honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. & his service to this great country. I am honored to be First Lady of a nation that continually strives for equality & justice for all,” Trump wrote in her message.

Many took issue with her message and fired off trolling tweets to let her know.

“You might want to talk to your husband about equality and justice for all,” one person wrote.

“I call double BS on this. I almost guarantee Melania isn’t aware of who MLK is, his place in history, or of this nation that would love to strive for equality and justice .. look who she’s married to. Ugh,” said another.

Many addressed the notion that she stated bullying would be a priority of hers as FLOTUS, with someone saying, “Please work on the bullying, starting with your husband, as was your stated mission when you became First Lady.”

Someone else sarcastically fired back, “Sad you both couldn’t even make it to one MLK event? Can’t you even pretend to care?”

“Pretty sure golfing all day and doing NOTHING to help this country or it’s people doesn’t honor MLK, nor does calling countries ‘S—holes’ or ‘s—houses’! You are married to a racist fool,” another person quipped.

“We know you never wanted this gig but you really need your spokespeople to do a better job,” one Twitter user said.

Another person took to comparing her to the previous Fist Lady, tweeting out, “I get [Michelle Obama] is a tough act to follow but you’re not even remotely in the same universe as her. Just stay silent, it works for you.”

Not everyone took shots at Trump however, as some of her followers did defend the former model.

“I am thankful & blessed to have a wonderful [POTUS] & finally a beautiful [FLOTUS] who puts THIS country first,” said one of her fans, while another complimented, “I am truly honored you are so elegantly representing our great country. Thank you.”