Melania Trump: See 8 Photos of Her Alexander McQueen Dress From Mount Rushmore

Melania Trump's fashion choices always seem to make headlines when she attends public events and her husband's campaign rallies. That streak continued on Friday when she accompanied the spouse in question, President Donald Trump, as he spoke at Mount Rushmore in Keystone, South Dakota. For the outing, The First Lady opted to wear a white Alexander McQueen dress.

The dress, known as the Dancing Girls Asymmetric Midi Dress, retails for $3,840 and features a black design in a hand-drawn style. This high cost and unusual design caused a lot of commotion on social media, with some saying it looked like someone had scribbled all over it with a Sharpie. However, as with all things high fashion, some were enamored with the look. Scroll through to see the piece in action as the FLOTUS attended the Mount Rushmore event.