Meghan McCain, the foremost conservative co-host of The View, has revealed who she plans on voting for in the 2020 presidential election. McCain appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday, and shared the news. Notably, while she is a conservative, McCain has often expressed disapproval in current president Donald Trump.

Taking this into consideration, Cohen asked McCain, "Now that Biden is the presumptive nominee, will you be voting for him?" The host replied, "I love him dearly. I keep telling everyone, 'I promise you that you will know who I'm voting for' but it really shouldn't take a rocket scientist to know that there's one man who has made my life a living hell and another man that has literally shepherded me through the grief process." Cohen then asked McCain if this would mark the first time that anyone from her family voted Democrat, but she somewhat deflected the question.

ICYMI: @MeghanMcCain voiced support for Democratic presidential nominee @JoeBiden & thinks that @KamalaHarris could potentially be his VP pick! pic.twitter.com/S48QS5aVg2 — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) April 23, 2020

"The Trumps are always making my mom cry," McCain said. "Politics is personal too." She then went on to say, "I think character is really important in this moment. Someone who can tamp down fear and anger instead of making it worse." Trump and McCain's father, late Senator John McCain, frequently did not see eye-to-eye on political matters. Trump once commented on the Senator's past military career, wherein he was once a prisoner if war, by saying, "I like people who weren’t captured."

McCain eventually took to The View to address Trump's treatment of their family. "If I had told my dad seven months after you’re dead, you’re gonna be dominating the news and all over Twitter, he would think it was hilarious that our president was so jealous of him that he was dominating the news cycle in death as well. There are kids committing suicide because of cyberbullying online, there are people going through rough times. There are veterans who come back — we have 20 veterans a day committing suicide. Focus on these issues. These are the issues I beg the White House to pay attention to."

John McCain held the office of Arizona Senator from 1987 to 2018. In 2008, he was the Republican nominee for president of the United States. He ran against Barack Obama, who eventually was declared the winner. The senator passed away in 2018, after being diagnosed with brain cancer.