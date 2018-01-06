Meghan Markle’s Sister-In-Law Arrested For Assaulting Her Brother Tom

Meghan Markle’s engagement with Prince Harry has been making headlines for months, but an altercation between her brother Tom and her fiancée Darlene Blount stole the spotlight on New Year’s Eve.

According to DailyMail.com, Blount was charged with fourth degree assault on Jan. 1 after getting into a drunken fight with Tom around 4:20 a.m.

The website reports Blount was held in custody in the Josephine County (Oregon) Sheriff’s department for over 30 hours before being released.

Markle was nowhere near the incident when it occurred, as she and Harry spent their New Year’s Eve on the French Riviera.

She and her half brother have not spoken since 2011 when she moved to Toronto, Canada for her role in the Suits television show, but Tom said the two are not estranged.

“She got to the point where she got busier and busier so it was really hard to nail her down,” Tom said to DailyMail. “It’s not really that we grew apart, it was she was out there (in Toronto) doing her job – it was the biggest deal she got on TV so she had no time. But we spent a lot of weekends together with our grandmother [Doris Markle] before she left.”