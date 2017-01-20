Meghan Markle’s Breakfast Is What We All Need in Life

(Photo: Jill Greenberg/USA Network)

Meghan Markle has proven time and time again on her Instagram that she’s the queen of healthy eating — and breakfast is no exception!

The 35-year-old actress and humanitarian posted a drool-worthy photo of her breakfast after working through the night wrapping up filming of season five of Suits.

Videos by PopCulture.com

>> Read more: Here’s What Meghan Markle Eats Every Day to Get Her Incredible Figure

“We wrapped season 6 of #suits at 5:30am today!” Markle wrote in the caption. “Congrats to the incredible cast and crew. Thank you for an amazing season – and now it’s time for breakfast!”

She continued: “Let’s call this a frittata/scramble/shakshuka hybrid”.

We can’t help but admire Markle’s commitment to healthy eating — especially after she whipped up something as wholesome and delicious as this after a long night of work. If Prince Harry is benefitting from any of this girl’s cooking, we’d say he’s a lucky man!

Related:

These ‘Healthy’ Meals Are Making You Gain Weight

11 Simple Tips to Help You Lose the Last 10 Pounds

How to Lose Weight Fast Without Crash Dieting

We’re Pretty Surprised This is the Number One Ranked Diet