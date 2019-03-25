Meghan Markle’s Estranged Half-Brother Thomas Markle Jr. Begs to Meet Royal Baby

Meghan Markle’s estranged half-brother is pleading with the pregnant Duchess to allow him to meet his royal niece or nephew once they are born.

Appearing on the Live Non E La D’Urso show in Italy, 52-year-old Thomas Markle, who has not had contact with his half-sister since 2011, made a public plea addressed to his sister requesting that he be allowed to meet and have a relationship with the royal baby, who is set to be born within the coming weeks.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I am all for Meghan and I want to be reunited as a family. Meghan, if you are watching now and you do see this program, I love you very much, I always have loved you, I’m very proud of you and I wish you an amazing life,” Thomas began his TV appearance, according to The Sun. “I want us to be together as a family. Any new baby that comes into a family is a very big deal. I would love to meet the little prince or princess.”

The Duchess, currently pregnant with her first child with husband Prince Harry, has had a notably strained relationship with her paternal family in the nearly year-long span of time since her royal wedding. Trouble with her estranged brother began well before she walked down the aisle at St. George’s Chapel, however.

In 2018, just prior to the May 19th nuptials, Thomas had sent a letter to Queen Elizabeth claiming that his half-sister was a “danger to the royal family” and suggested that the wedding should be called off.

Addressing the letter during his TV appearance, he claimed that it was a mistake that resulted from a “period of real frustration” after the Duchess failed to contact him.

“I wrote that letter in a period of real frustration,” he explained. “She did reply and said I was only distant family and I felt very frustrated by it. I couldn’t believe it, as we were so close growing up as kids.”

“No, no, she’s absolutely not a danger to the Royal Family. She is a loving, warm intelligent person who loves her family. She’s an extraordinary woman,” he continued. “There is a lot of pressure on her. She went into the spotlight overnight and it’s been very difficult. I reached out to her for help to deal with the press but didn’t get any and it was all very frustrating for me. That’s why I wrote that letter.”

Meghan has not yet publicly commented on the feud with her family, and it is currently not known if they will be allowed a relationship with the littlest royal.