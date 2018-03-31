$521 Million Mega Millions Jackpot Numbers Announced

With over half a billion dollars up for grabs, the Mega Millions lottery drew its latest numbers for its jackpot on Friday.

The numbers came in at 59-46-28-11-31 with a Megaball of 1.

The jackpot has not been won in the lottery system in the last two months. Friday’s drawing marks just the fourth time in the history that the jackpot has exceeded $500 million.

The winner will receive a cash payout of $317 million before taxes.

The drawing on March 27 had two tickets, one in Illinois and another in New Jersey, match five of the drawing’s winning numbers. Those ticket holders each won $1 million as a result.

“Jackpot rolls are always exciting, but surpassing the $500 million mark for only the fourth time is a historic milestone,” Gordon Medenica, Mega Millions lead director and Maryland Lottery gaming director, said in a press release. “Large jackpots like this one capture everyone’s attention, and it would be great to see the roll go on for a while longer. But at the same time, we can’t wait to see someone win.”

The record for largest jackpot in the history of Mega Millions was $656 million. The prize was won in March 2012 and was split by three separate winners in Kansas, Maryland and Illinois.

2018 has turned out ot be a big year for several lottery games in the United States. This past January, the Powerball lottery gave away a jackpot prize of $570 million on the same weekend Mega Millions’ jackpot reached $450 million. That Mega Millions prize wound up being won by a 20-year-old Florida man.

The only other jackpots to reach a higher number than the current are the record-breaking jackpot from 2012, a $648 million jackpot in 2013 (split by winners in California and Georgia) and a $536 million jackpot won in Indiana in 2016.

According to CNN Money, the odds of winning the Powerball are one in 292.2 million while the odds for Mega Millions are slightly tougher at one in 302.6 million.