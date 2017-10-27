‘Coming to America’s McDowell’s Is Coming to Life

A popular Los Angeles sandwich shop is dressing up for Halloween this year, disguising itself as the fictitious McDowell’s from 1988’s Coming to America.

The Hollywood store of Fat Sal’s Deli plans to transform inside and out for the pop-up event on Monday, Oct. 30 and Tuesday, Oct. 31, Forbes reports.

McDowell’s — not to be confused with McDonald’s — is a fast-food joint that sports golden arcs outside rather than golden arches. It may not have a Big Mac as a signature burger, but it does sell a Big Mick; both have two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles and onions, but McDowell’s does without McDonald’s sesame seed bun.

Owner Cleo McDowell was clearly a forward thinker.

The restaurant is where Akeem Joffer, prince of Zamunda, used a mop handle to knock out an armed robber, and it’s the place where he turned his courtship with future wife Lisa into a budding romance.

As fans of the classic ’80s film starring Eddie Murphy wait for the recently announced Coming to America sequel to bring the wild characters back to life, they can enjoy Fat Sal’s take on McDowell’s as both a Halloween trick and treat.

The restaurant, which is known for its massive, over-the-top sandwich creations, will serve up a sandwich version of the Big Mick for curious customers. It will feature beef, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, fries and Fat sauce on bread.

Fat Sal’s is also serving up Zamunda fries, a dish loaded with blackened chicken, sautéed onions, cheese, roasted peppers and habanero aioli.

And for customers with a sweet tooth, the makeshift fast food joint will offer Sexual Chocolate Shake, a dessert featuring chocolate ice cream, an whole slice of chocolate cake, chocolate syrup, shaved chocolate, chocolate sprinkles and cherries.

Fat Sal’s Deli is located at 1300 N. Highland Ave. in Los Angeles.