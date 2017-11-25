Social Media Roasts McDonald’s Following Accidental Black Friday Tweet

Whoever runs the McDonald’s corporate Twitter account had a pretty embarrassing Black Friday, as all of Twitter spent their time in check-out lines roasting them for a viral mistake. Late on Thursday night, McDonald’s sent out an incomplete tweet.

Black Friday **** Need copy and link**** — McDonald’s (@McDonaldsCorp) November 24, 2017

The Internet did what it does best — creating a joke and then beating it to death. Within 24 hours, everyone had taken a shot at the burger chain, from celebrities to journalists to other burger chains.

Videos by PopCulture.com

When the tweets are as broken as the ice cream machine. https://t.co/esdndK1iFm — Wendy’s (@Wendys) November 24, 2017

Of course, managing a high-profile social media account isn’t such an uncommon job anymore, so there were plenty of people sympathizing with the errant tweeter.

Social media managers reading this tweet pic.twitter.com/38cwM4wdNR — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) November 24, 2017

someone’s not paying their marketing interns — the great british very fake-off (@VeryFakePhil) November 24, 2017

This will probably get more awareness than their originally planned tweet… — Musa Tariq (@MusaTariq) November 24, 2017

In the end, McDonald’s recognized the incontrovertible law of the universe: you have to laugh at yourself. They made their own response later in the afternoon: