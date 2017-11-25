Trending

Social Media Roasts McDonald’s Following Accidental Black Friday Tweet

Whoever runs the McDonald’s corporate Twitter account had a pretty embarrassing Black Friday, as all of Twitter spent their time in check-out lines roasting them for a viral mistake. Late on Thursday night, McDonald’s sent out an incomplete tweet.

The Internet did what it does best — creating a joke and then beating it to death. Within 24 hours, everyone had taken a shot at the burger chain, from celebrities to journalists to other burger chains.

Of course, managing a high-profile social media account isn’t such an uncommon job anymore, so there were plenty of people sympathizing with the errant tweeter.

In the end, McDonald’s recognized the incontrovertible law of the universe: you have to laugh at yourself. They made their own response later in the afternoon:

