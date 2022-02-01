McDonald’s Brings Two Saucy Burgers Back to Its Menu

McDonald’s fans in Singapore now have the opportunity to get the Prosperity Beef Burger again, just in time to celebrate the Chinese New Year. The McDonald’s division there also added the Prosperity Chicken Burger back to the menu. The two sandwiches have been available since Jan. 20, according to Eat Book, which covers food news in Singapore.

Both sandwiches are available for $6.10 for a single patty or $8.10 for double patties. Twister Fries are also back on the menu for $4 per order. The fan-favorite fries can also be added to any Extra Value Meal for just $0.80.

The Prosperity Burgers are served with patties between toasted sesame buns and glazed with a sweet and spicy black pepper sauce. They are also served with white onion slices, but Eat Book suggests you order a sandwich without them to get the full flavor of the sauce. You can order the sandwiches as part of the $10.80 Prosperity Feast, which also includes the Twister Fries, a Peach McFizz drink, and the new Strawberry Pie. The pies cost $1.40 individually.

Meanwhile, much closer to home, McDonald’s in the U.S. launched an official “menu hacks” menu, which would really defeat the purpose of calling them “hacks”! The menu includes the Hash Brown McMuffin, which is just a Sausage McMuffin with a Hash Brown in the sandwich, and the Crunchy Double, which has Chicken McNuggets crammed into a Double Cheeseburger. There’s also the Surf + Turf sandwich, which is a Filet-O-Fish and Double Cheeseburger combination.

Lastly, there is the nonsensically named Land, Sea & Air, which is a Big Mac, McChicken, and Filet-O-Fish combination. The name doesn’t make too much sense, as Colin Jost pointed out on Saturday Night Live this weekend. How can the McChicken sandwich stand for the “air” part of Land, Sea & Air when chickens do not fly? That’s probably the last thing McDonald’s fans are thinking about when they eat the sandwich though. The “menu hacks” menu items are now available to order, although customers have to actually smush their sandwiches together themselves.

“From Hip-Hop icons to Christmas queens, everyone has a unique go-to McDonald’s order, including our everyday customers. This campaign shows that it has never been ‘our menu’ – the menu belongs to our fans,” Jennifer Healan, Vice President, U.S. Marketing, Brand Content and Engagement for McDonald’s USA, said in a statement. “We’re excited to celebrate them in a bigger way than ever before by putting their delicious hacks – as seen on social media – on our menus. I personally can’t wait for our fans to try my favorite hack, the Hash Brown McMuffin. IYKYK.”