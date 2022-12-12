McDonald's Reveals New Quarter Pounder, But There's a Catch

McDonald's has just revealed a brand new type of Quarter Pounder, but there's a catch. Chew Boom reports that the major fast-food chain has unveiled the Carolina BBQ Quarter Pounder. However, it's currently only available in Canada.

The outlet noted that the new menu item is an interesting take on its classic Quarter Pounder and "includes a quarter-pound beef patty topped with sweet and tangy golden Carolina BBQ sauce, hickory-smoked bacon strips, crispy onions, pickles, and two slices of processed cheddar cheese on a toasted sesame bun." For now, it is only available for a limited time at participating McDonald's restaurants in Canada. The company could make the sandwich available stateside in the future, but at this time it's unclear if there are any plans to do so.

In other recent McDonald's news, the company recently announced the grand prize winner of its first-ever Spotlight Dorado short film contest. In a press release, McDonald's revealed that Latino Southern California filmmaker Jesus Celaya emerged victorious in the big contest with his film titled Lucha Noir. "Spotlight Dorado underscores the Golden Arches long-standing commitment to uplift and celebrate the Hispanic community through initiatives that fuel Latino pride and representation," said Jeff Martinez, Owner/Operator and McDonald's Hispanic Marketing Committee Franchise Lead. "Through this program, we aim to bolster the careers of up-and-coming Latino creatives; and we're thrilled to offer Jesus a year-long opportunity to work with McDonald's on creative initiatives and campaigns during 2023."

"Being named the winner of McDonald's first-ever short film contest is an honor and an invaluable stepping stone in my career," said Celaya. "The Golden Arches gave me this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to bring my story to life, as well as gain new experiences, exposure and connections with several heavy hitters in the film and entertainment industry." Other finalists included Jazmin Aguilar's Kid Ugly and Lorena Russi's A History of Sitting in Waiting Rooms (Or Whatever Longer Title You Prefer).

According to the press release, "Celaya is a Mexican American writer and director who grew up between Washington State and the border state Sonora, Mexico. He studied film at the Brooks Institute in L.A. and, since then, has won various awards, including a Latinx Fellowship at the 2020 Screenwriters and Directors Labs. Similar to his multicultural upbringing, Jesus was inspired by classic American comics and Mexico's rich history of lucha libre wrestling culture. Lucha Noir is a noir piece that features a luchador and an otherworldly villain dueling it out in an epic battle driven by classic Luchador films, while exploring the dichotomy between good and evil."