McDonald’s Introduces Crispy Version of Popular Quarter Pounder

The McDonald’s menu just got a little bit larger, at least for our friends to the north. The beloved fast food chain has introduced a new variation of the iconic Quarter Pounder, offering up a crispier dish with the Bacon ‘N Crispy Onion Quarter Pounder and the Double Bacon ‘N Crispy Onion Quarter Pounder. Ordering either of these new varieties, however, will require a passport and a trip across the northern border.

According to Canadify, the Bacon ‘N Crispy Onion Quarter Pounder was introduced to McDonald’s Canada locations in late November. The delectable dish features a 100% Canadian beef patty that is topped hickory-smoked bacon strips, crispy onions, a creamy grilled onion sauce, two slices of cheddar cheese, ketchup, mustard, and pickles, all of which is nestled between toasted sesame seed buns. An official menu item listing on the McDonald’s Canada website reveals that the Double Bacon ‘N Crispy Onion Quarter Pounder features all of those same fixings, but boasts a second 100% Canadian beef patty.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ordering either of these two new burgers will be more than just a little filling. According to the nutritional information, the Bacon ‘N Crispy Onion Quarter Pounder ticks in 680 calories, 40 grams of fat, and 34 grams of protein. The Double Bacon ‘N Crispy Onion Quarter Pounder, meanwhile, has 900 calories, 57 grams of fat, and 52 grams of protein. For comparison, the traditional Quarter Pounder – which features a quarter-pound 100% fresh beef patty, slivered onions, pickles, and two slices of American cheese on a sesame seed bun – comes in at 520 calories, 26 grams of fat, and 30 grams of protein.

At this time, both the Bacon ‘N Crispy Onion Quarter Pounder and the Double Bacon ‘N Crispy Onion Quarter Pounder are available at McDonald’s locations across Canada. Neither are available at the chain’s U.S. locations. It is unclear if McDonald’s has plans to bring the two new Quarter Pounder variations across the border sometime in the future. Over the summer, the beloved fast food chain tested another version of the Quarter Pounder. The Maple BBQ & Bacon Quarter Pounder featured a 100% Canadian quarter-pound beef patty topped with a creamy maple bbq sauce, hickory-smoked bacon strips, crispy onions, two slices of processed cheddar cheese, and pickles. That item was also only available in Canada for a limited time.