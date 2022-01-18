McDonald’s Puts a Twist on Signature Classic Menu Item

One of McDonald’s most-ordered menu items just got a majorly delicious upgrade! The Golden Arche’s beloved Chicken McNuggets have been transformed into the new Garlic Pepper Spicy Chicken McNuggets at McDonald’s locations in Japan, offering up a fresh twist on the classic menu item that has been around since the ’80s.

While traditional Chicken McNuggets deliver plenty of flavor with their tender, juicy nuggets made with 100% white meat chicken, the new Garlic Pepper Spicy Chicken McNuggets not only double up on the flavor, but also turn up the heat. According to Chew Boom, the new menu item features the iconic Chicken McNuggets battered up in a breading seasoned with coarse-ground black pepper and garlic, plus white pepper and chili peppers. The added garlic, black and white pepper, and chili pepper flavors “enhance the taste of the chicken,” according to McDonald’s.

McDonald’s customers who order the new menu item have the option to choose between two new dipping sauces – Garlic Soy Sauce Mayo Sauce and Smoked Cheese Sauce – to pair their Garlic Pepper Spicy Chicken McNuggets with. The new Garlic Soy Sauce Mayo Sauce is a Japanese-style mayo that is made with dark soy sauce, garlic, and coarse-ground black pepper, with onion powder and sesame seeds acting as “secret ingredients” to enhance the richness and umami. The new Smoked Cheese Sauce boasts a blend of smoked cheese and cheddar cheese with onion powder and black pepper.

The new Garlic Pepper Spicy Chicken McNuggets, now available at participating McDonald’s locations across Japan for a limited time only, are just the latest addition to the McNugget history. After testing Chicken McNuggets in select locations in 1981, he item made its way to menus across the U.S. in 1983 and have since become one of the most iconic items on the McDonald’s menu. Since their debut, they have become seventh most-ordered item ever on the menu in the United States.

The Garlic Pepper Spicy Chicken McNuggets are just the latest fresh item to hit menus in McDonald’s markets outside of the U.S. In December, the Golden Arches introduced the Sea Salt McFlurry to restaurants in Singapore. That same month, the Chicken Big Mac returned to menus in Australia.