Top 10 Fast Food Items of All Time

Fast food restaurants are some of the most recognized brands in the world, but they did not get that way just because of their flashy logos. McDonald’s, KFC, Taco Bell, Chick-fil-a and others raked in billions of dollars each year thanks to their popular menu items. The brands also stay relevant by changing up their menus.

McDonald’s is always adding “limited edition” items like the McRib to excite customers and Taco Bell is always finding new ways to change up their tacos. But these changes cannot get in the way of the classic menu staples. You never want to imagine a McDonald’s without a Whopper and you never want to go into a KFC that doesn’t offer fried chicken.

Scroll on for a look at 10 of the most popular fast food items you can get today.

Taco Bell’s Crunchy Taco

Food connoisseurs may have squirmed after hearing the news that Taco Bell was voted America’s best Mexican restaurant of 2018. But the chain is very popular for a reason, with its frequently changing menus and attention-grabbing promotions. The restaurant’s most popular food item is the crunch taco, notes Thrillist.

KFC Original Recipe Chicken

One of KFC’s most popular menu items is its Original Recipe Chicken. Without it, the chain would not have such an incredible reach across the globe. There are more than 20,000 locations in over 125 countries. Sure, you could try their popcorn chicken, boneless wings or the insane Double Down sandwiches, but the Original Recipe Chicken is what put KFC on the map.

Dairy Queen Blizzard

The Dairy Queen Blizzard is one of the most popular ice cream treats you can get at a fast food joint. However, as Eat This, Not That! points out, the treat can be dangerous to your health and should only be eaten rarely. Some varieties include trans fat, which the FDA warns against consuming. According to the DQ site, some of them contain between one and 1.5 grams of it.

McDonald’s French Fries

An order of McDonald’s French Fries is the most popular food item at McDonald’s. No matter what you order — be it a burger or a chicken sandwich — chances are you are going to get at least one order of fries.

McDonald’s meals also come with an order, making it almost impossible to walk out of a McDonald’s without French fries.

Chicken Fries at Burger King

Strangely enough, one of the best-loved Burger King items is actually Chicken Fries, not a burger. They were introduced in 2012 as a novelty item and revived in 2014.

A year later, they became a permanent part of the menu. Pair it with BBQ sauce, and you have a surprisingly good fast food hit.

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit at McDonald’s

When McDonald’s finally started offering breakfast items all day, it was a miracle. Now, we can order one of the best items they offer every day and all day — the bacon, egg and cheese biscuit.

It is delicious, and much better than a plain Egg McMuffin sandwich. Pair it with a hash brown and you have one great fast food breakfast.

The Double Stack at Wendy’s

Wendy’s square burgers are delicious, and they taste even better when you have more than one in a sandwich. The Double Stack can seem a little plain — it’s just two quarter-pound patties with cheese with toppings of your choice. But that’s why it’s great. We don’t blame you though if you want a Baconator though.

Five Guys French Fries

Five Guys burgers are great and customizable, but their hand-cut French Fries are the best thing they offer. They are so good and always served insanely hot. Plus, they always dump extras in your bag, so there is always enough.

Shake Shack ShackBurger

There can never be enough burger joints anywhere in the U.S. Shake Shack is making itself known with a menu full of good items, but you want to go there for the burgers. The ShackBurger is their basic burger, but be sure to try their SmokeShack.

Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich

The Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich remains one of the most popular fast food items of all time in the U.S. Once you’ve had one sandwich there, it’s impossible not to go back for more.

According to Business Insider, a 2015 report showed that Chick-fil-A’s average sales for restaurant in 2014 were $3.1 million, but KFC sold $960,000 per restaurant in the same year.