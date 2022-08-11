McDonald's Offering Back-to-School Deals Next Week

Class is back in session, and McDonald's wants to help guests start off the new school year on a high note. As classrooms across the country fill with students, the Golden Arches is handing out syllabuses, though they aren't outlining any classes, but rather giving a rundown of the massive back-to-school deals the chain is offering as part of its Syllabus Week promotion.

Set to kick off next week at the height of the back-to-school season, the fast food restaurant chain's Syllabus Week includes a list of daily deals that will see guests scoring deals on everything from fan favorites like the McChicken and Chicken McNuggets to coffees, a good pick me up for all of those teachers headed to the classroom. According to Eat This, Not That, Syllabus Week will kick off on Monday, Aug. 15, when McDonald's will give guests the chance to grab a McChicken for just $1.01. Then on Tuesday, the chain will be handing out a Chicken or Sausage McGriddle and a Large Coffee for just $2.01. The deals will continue throughout the week, with 10 McNuggets priced at just $3.01 on Wednesday and a Big Mac and Medium Fries reduced to just $4.01 on Thursday.

The deals don't stop there, though, because McDonald's is also giving fans the chance to earn some extra credit. Guests who get "perfect attendance" by redeeming each of the four Syllabus Week offers on their respective days will get two times the MyMcDonald's Rewards bonus points on their next order between Aug. 22 and 31. The Syllabus Week deals are exclusively available on the McDonald's app.

McDonald's is far from the only restaurant chain celebrating the return to school. Casual dining hot spot Chipotle is celebrating teachers amid the start of a new school year with its "Burritos 4 Teachers" campaign, which will see it giving away more than $1 million in Chipotle entrées to K-12 teachers in the U.S. From Tuesday, Aug. 9, to Friday, Aug. 12, fans can nominate their favorite teacher via any of the chain's recent social media posts promoting the deal. Then during the week of Aug. 15, winners will be randomly selected, with all teachers at the winning teacher's school getting free Chipotle entrées. Chipotle said a total of 2,000 winners will be selected.