Chipotle Giving Away $1 Million Worth of Free Burritos to Teachers

As a new school year begins, Chipotle is looking to give back to teachers and help them kick off the year on a good note. On Tuesday, the casual dining hot spot announced that it will be giving away more than $1 million in free Chipotle entrées to K-12 teachers in the U.S.

The promotion is dubbed the "Burritos 4 Teachers" campaign and involves Chipotle fans sharing some love for their favorite teachers. Those teachers who receive a free meal will need to be pulled from a nomination pool, which will be collected from "Chipotle fans" from Tuesday, Aug. 9, to Friday, Aug. 12. Those wishing to nominate a teacher simply need to tag a teacher and leave a comment about their impact on any of Chipotle's three posts about the giveaway on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. After the nomination period closes, Chipotle will randomly select 2,000 teachers in the comments beginning the week of Aug. 15. But it won't be just a single teacher receiving the free burrito, with Chipotle instead giving free Chipotle entrées to all teachers at their school. Chipotle said it estimates it will give away more than $1 million total in free Chipotle.

Chipotle said the "Burritos 4 Teachers "campaign "aims to rally students and entire communities around their indispensable teachers." Announcing the giveaway, Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Office, said in a press release, "Teachers Cultivate a Better World by shaping the next generation. As a longtime supporter of education, we are encouraging our fans to join us in recognizing teachers and their impact on America's youth."

In addition to giving away free Chipotle, the fast-casual restaurant chain is inviting guests to round up their bill to the next highest dollar amount on the Chipotle app or Chipotle.com through Aug. 31 to donate to Kids In Need Foundation Supply A Teacher Program. The national non-profit organization partners with teachers and students in underserved schools, with each teacher from participating schools receiving supplies to fuel a semester of active learning, including notebooks, folders, pencil packs and pouches, sharpeners, rulers, erasers, highlighters, sticky note pads, and pens. To date, Chipotle's Round-Up for Kids In Need Foundation has raised more than $2 million.

The nomination period for the "Burritos 4 Teachers" campaign runs from Tuesday, Aug. 9, to Friday, Aug. 12. Winners will be announced beginning the week of Monday, Aug. 15.