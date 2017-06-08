McDonald’s Yanks Hilarious (And Dumb) Breakfast Burrito Billboard Ad

McDonald’s is getting lit up with criticism over a billboard on the New Mexico-Colorado advertising green chile breakfast burritos. The higher-ups with the world’s most popular fast-food chain chose to take down an advertisement after one of its franchisees cracked a stoner joke on a sign that stood by Exit 451 on the freeway.

Next to a picture of one of the restaurant’s green chile breakfast burrito, the ad says: “Usually, when you roll something this good, it’s illegal!”

While marijuana is legal in Colorado, recreational use of the drug is illegal in New Mexico. Many travelers actually found the joke to be quite humorous, but the McDonald’s corporate owners did not feel that the message was congruent with “company standards.”

The ad was erected next to Interstate 25 near Raton, about 12 miles south of Colorado, according to The Kansas City Star. The sign was put up by an advertising company called Lamar New Mexico-El Paso. The company posted a photo of the billboard on its Facebook page on Thursday, and the pic began to spread like wildfire on the Internet.

“At the request of the owner, we put this baby up in Raton, NM,” the post read. “It’s getting a lot of buzz!”

A tourism coordinator of the Raton Chamber of Commerce, Melissa Grubelnik, did not take issue with the sign.

“We do not have a problem with it,” she said during an interview with the Albuquerque Journal. “We hope it encourages people to stop at our newly renovated McDonald’s.”

In a statement obtained by Fox News, a representative for McDonald’s said that the franchise’s billboard “does not meet our standards is being taken down.”

A representative for McDonald’s did not specify as to when the billboard was going to be removed from the interstate.

