McDonald’s Is Making a Major Change to the McFlurry

McDonald’s is making a major update to its iconic McFlurry — across the pond, that is.

The Mirror reports that the fast food giant is introducing mini versions of its iconic dessert for customers to snack on, providing the perfect solution for when you have a bit of a sweet tooth but don’t want too much sugar in one sitting.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The mini McFlurrys weigh 75 grams, making them half the size of their full-sized counterparts. They’ll also cost less, setting U.K. customers back 59p compared to 89p of a regular McFlurry.

Available in the classic U.K. flurry flavors of Oreo, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Cadbury Crunchie, the smaller options will also be offered in two new flavors, Flake Chocolate and Flake Raspberry.

Unfortunately, the new flavors will only be available for a limited time, though there’s always a possibility that the offerings will become permanent if the people demand it — and maybe they’ll eventually make their way stateside as well.

Until then, U.S. customers can lift their spirits with a free cold brew to celebrate the first day of summer on Thursday, June 21.

Those craving a cold coffee can use the McDonald’s app to claim their free small McCafe cold brew frozen coffee drink, and they don’t even have to make a purchase.

McDonald’s is also giving away what they’re calling a Frylus with any purchase of a Quarter Pounder or Double Quarter Pounder, to help customers better celebrate National Selfie Day, also on Thursday.

The chain explained that while its burgers are delicious, they can also leave your hands a little messy and unsuitable for snapping the perfect selfie mid-meal.

Enter, the Frylus, a “frivolous, fry-based innovation from the makers of the Frork.” The Frylus is a yellow piece of plastic shaped like a french fry meant to be used as a stylus-type device to push the buttons on a smartphone, saving your screen from your burger-covered fingers.

“Literally the only solution for keeping your phone 100% fresh while enjoying our new 100% fresh beef Quarter Pounders and taking a 100% fresh selfie,” McDonald’s shared. “And it really works! Most of the time.”

Photo Credit: sasha2109 / Shutterstock.com